Understand: What can happen after the US leaves Afghanistan? | World

More than 114,000 people have been airlifted from Kabul airport in the past two weeks as part of the US effort.

But the end of US military involvement in Afghanistan raises a new set of questions for Joe Biden and his administration.

What happens to the at-risk Americans and Afghans left behind?

The United States has withdrawn more than 5,500 US citizens since evacuation flights began Aug. 14. A small number of US citizens have chosen to remain in Afghanistan, many of them so that they can stay with relatives.

The Biden administration has said it hopes the Taliban will continue to allow safe passage for Americans and others to leave Afghanistan after the US military withdrawal is complete.

But there are concerns about how these citizens might leave if there isn’t a functioning airport.

Tens of thousands of Afghans at risk, such as interpreters who worked with the US military, journalists and women’s rights advocates, were also left behind.

It is unclear what their fate will be, but officials are concerned the Taliban will retaliate against them.

The Taliban has pledged to allow all foreigners and Afghan nationals with travel authorization from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries on Sunday.

What happens to Kabul airport after US forces depart?

Over the past two weeks, the US military has secured and operated the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul with nearly 6,000 troops.

The Taliban is in talks with governments like Qatar and Turkey to seek assistance in continuing civilian flight operations there, the only way for many people to leave Afghanistan.

2 of 3 Image of the operation to evacuate people from Afghanistan, August 26 — Photo: Victor Mancilla/US Armed Forces Disclosure/Via Reuters Image of the operation to evacuate people from Afghanistan, August 26 — Photo: Victor Mancilla/US Armed Forces Disclosure/Via Reuters

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that repairs needed to be made to Kabul’s airport before it could be reopened for civilian flights.

Turkey, which is part of the NATO mission, has been responsible for airport security for six years. Keeping the airport open after foreign forces surrender control is vital not only for Afghanistan to stay connected to the world, but also for maintaining supplies and relief operations.

What will the future US-Taliban relationship look like?

The United States has said it has no plans to leave diplomats behind in Afghanistan and will decide what to do in the future based on Taliban actions.

But the Biden government will have to determine how it can ensure that a humanitarian and economic crisis does not erupt in the country.

The UN says more than 18 million people – more than half of Afghanistan’s population – need help and half of all Afghan children under the age of five are already suffering from acute malnutrition in the midst of the second drought in four years.

Some countries, including the UK, said no nation should bilaterally recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan.

What kind of threat is presented by the Islamic State?

The only area of ​​cooperation between the United States and the Taliban may be in relation to the threat posed by Islamic State militants.

3 of 3 Smoke rises from the explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 26 — Photo: Wali Sabawoon/AP Smoke rises from the explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26 — Photo: Wali Sabawoon/AP

There are questions about how Washington and the Taliban can coordinate and potentially even share information to fight the group.

The Islamic State Khorasan (EI-K), named after a historic term for the region, first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in late 2014 and quickly established a reputation for extreme brutality.

The group claimed responsibility for an Aug. 26 suicide bombing outside the airport that killed 13 US soldiers and dozens of Afghan civilians.

The United States has carried out at least two drone strikes against the group since then, and Biden said his government will continue to retaliate for the attack.