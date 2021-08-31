Unemployment retreats to 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, but still reaches 14.4 million, says IBGE | Economy

The unemployment rate in Brazil was 14.1% in the 2nd quarter of 2021, but still reaches 14.4 million Brazilians, informed this Tuesday (31) the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The result represents a reduction of 0.6 percentage points in relation to the unemployment rate in the 1st quarter (14.7%).

The data are part of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad). In the previous survey, referring to the quarter ended in May, the unemployment rate was 14.6%, reaching 14.8 million people.

1 of 2 Unemployment rate drops in June 2021 — Photo: Economy/G1 Unemployment rate drops in June 2021 — Photo: Economy/G1

“This reduction in the rate was influenced by the increase in the number of employed persons (87.8 million), which increased 2.5%, with over 2.1 million in the period”, highlighted the IBGE.

The result came better than expected and represents the lowest unemployment rate in the year. The range of estimates captured by Valor Data ranged from 14.1% to 14.6%, with a median of 14.5%.

The survey also showed that:

In one year, the number of unemployed in the country increased by 1.6 million;

In the same period, the employed population increased by 4.4 million people;

71% of new occupations were self-employed;

As a result, self-employment broke a record, reaching 24.8 million workers;

Construction was the segment with the highest occupation growth, with 1 million new workers;

Public sector was the only professional sector that registered a reduction in the number of employed persons in one year;

Self-employment raises employment and breaks records

In comparison with the quarter ended in June of last year, the number of workers employed in the Brazilian labor market increased by 4.4 million. Among them, 3.1 million joined as self-employed workers.

Therefore, self-employment broke a record in the country, reaching 24.8 million workers, which corresponds to 28.2% of the entire employed population.

2 of 2 Of the 4,444 people who entered the labor market, 3,175 were self-employed — Photo: Economia/G1 Of the 4,444 people who entered the labor market, 3,175 were self-employed — Photo: Economia/G1

The Business Confidence Index (ICE) rose for the 5th consecutive month in August and reached its highest level since June 2013, as disclosed this Tuesday by the Getulio Vargas Foundation, indicating an acceleration of economic activity in the third quarter.

This Wednesday, IBGE will release the official result of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for the 2nd quarter.

The current expectation of the financial market for the GDP is for an increase of 5.22% in 2021, after falling 4.1% last year. For 2022, the projection is for growth of 2%, according to the latest Focus survey by the Central Bank.

Although the economy has shown a reaction in late 2020 and early this year, persistent inflation, political tension and “fiscal risks” (doubts about the sustainability of public accounts) have raised the level of uncertainty regarding the economy in recent years. weeks.

Analysts raised the projection of high inflation for the year for the twenty-first week in a row, from 7.11% to 7.27%, according to the Focus bulletin. The perspective of the basic interest rate (Selic) at the end of 2021 remains at 7.50% per year, which presupposes further increases in the coming months.