Unimed Hospital has fewer patients with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic

With 18 patients with Covid-19 on Monday, 30, the Unimed Regional Hospital recorded the lowest number of people hospitalized due to complications of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. The data presented by the president of Unimed Fortaleza, Elias Leite, also show that three people are in intensive care unit (ICU) beds and one of these patients needs a respirator.

“All these numbers from our daily follow-up have decreased, thank God. And today we have the smallest number of patients since all this started after the beginning of the first wave”, says Leite in a video posted on social networks.

About the subject

According to Elias Leite, on August 23, a week ago, 26 patients were hospitalized with Covid-19. Ten of them were in ICU vacancies and five needed breathing apparatus.

The president of the cooperative also presented last weekend’s balance. According to him, from noon on Friday, 27, until noon on Monday, no deaths were registered at the hospital.

Bed occupancy in Fortaleza

According to data from the IntegraSus system of the State Health Department (Sesa), 52% of the ICU vacancies for Covid-19 in Fortaleza are occupied. The infirmary vacancies have an occupancy rate of 44.25%. The information takes into account hospital beds in the public and private network.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags