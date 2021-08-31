Universal received more than R$72 million from ‘pharaoh’ of cryptocurrencies

The Universal Church of the Kingdom of God filed a lawsuit to anticipate evidence, fearing that it was “involved in crimes that it did not commit, for the simple fact of having received, in good faith”, donations from former waiter and cryptocurrency manager Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, owner of GAS Consulting Bitcoin. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

Universal is included in a list of 27 companies and individuals who have received large donations from GAS and Glaidson, arrested last week accused in a financial pyramid scheme with cryptocurrencies.

The Internal Revenue Service stated that the church received approximately R$29 million between 2018 and 2020, but Universal itself already confirms having received even higher amounts, reaching the amount of R$72.3 million, between May 4, 2020 and 12 June 2021.

According to the church, Glaidson was once the entity’s pastor and collaborated, like other faithful, “with the support of the temple” in Cabo Frio, in the Lagos region, where he attended services.

Also according to O Globo, before presenting the action of early production of evidence, Univeral sought Glaidson through a pastor to demand explanations about the motivation for the donations.

