Upon being arrested, Jefferson told the PF that he had his cell phone thrown into the river | Policy

The dialogue between Jefferson and the investigators, which took place during the arrest, is described in a document sent to the Supreme Court (STF).

“Then, asked about his cell phone, when asked to hand it over to this Police Authority, Roberto Jefferson informed that his cell phone had been given to a passerby to be thrown into the Paraibuna River, considering that in other police actions their cell phones would have been seized and never returned,” informs the police chief who conducted the procedure.

The politician was detained in the town of Comendador Levy Gasparian, in the Petrópolis region, in Rio de Janeiro, by order of the STF minister Alexandre de Moraes. The arrest was an offshoot of the inquiry that investigates the role of a digital militia that threatens democracy.

Who is Roberto Jefferson?

The officers also report that, in view of Jefferson’s allegations, they asked for access to the images from the TV circuit, but were informed that the system was inactive.

“This Police Authority then requested images of the CCTV installed at the street access gate, which also gives access to other houses, all belonging to the target’s relatives. Both Roberto Jefferson and his spouse informed that the CCTV system is currently inactive, due to of masonry works through which the target’s residence passes”, he declares.

And they added that the actions of the police were accompanied by family members, advisors and other employees of the house where the former parliamentarian was. And that Jefferson, despite not having his personal cell phone, may have sent messages through social networks through third parties.

“During the entire period we were there, the searches and the arrest procedure were also accompanied by family members, target advisors and property employees who were already there when the team arrived, when Roberto Jefferson eventually could, through third parties, have sent messages or audios through social networks,” he added.

The agents also stated that they could not find the device.

Jefferson is in pre-trial detention, which has no pre-determined term in criminal procedural law. In practice, he should continue in this condition until a new assessment of the case.

The Criminal Procedure Code provides that preventive detention is reassessed every 90 days. The Supreme Court, however, has already established the understanding that the fact that there is no such reassessment does not make imprisonment illegal.

Justice maintains Roberto Jefferson’s arrest after custody hearing

PGR denounces Roberto Jefferson

This Monday (30), the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) denounced Roberto Jeferson to the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The PGR claims that the former deputy committed incitement to the crime and crimes provided for in the National Security Law and in the law that typifies racial crimes and homophobia. The complaint is signed by Deputy Attorney General Lindôra Araújo.

Now, the STF must set a deadline for Jefferson’s defense to present a response to the accusation, within 15 days. Next, the Court will analyze whether it receives the complaint, which could turn Jefferson into a defendant.

Roberto Jefferson is denounced by the PGR to the STF for incitement to crime

In the decision that authorized the arrest of the former deputy, released on the day the measure was carried out, Moraes wrote that the politician is part of a “possible criminal organization” that seeks to “destabilize republican institutions”.

“A possible criminal organization – of which, in theory, the represented is part of the political core -, which has as one of its purposes to destabilize republican institutions, especially those that can constitutionally oppose illegal or unconstitutional acts, as the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the National Congress itself”, wrote Moraes.

Moraes also stated that this supposed organization of which Jefferson is part of the political nucleus has a virtual network of supporters who share messages with the objective of overthrowing the “democratic structure”.