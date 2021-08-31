US completes withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of occupation | World

With the departure of the last flights of the American army from the international airport in Kabul, the two decades of American occupation in this Middle Eastern country come to an end.

The head of the US Central Command, the body responsible for military operations in the Middle East, General Frank McKenzie, told a news conference that the US ambassador to Kabul, on Monday, boarded the last flight to leave the Afghan capital’s international airport.

The Taliban, which returned to power on Aug. 15, took control of the airport, which had been under US command since the fall of the Afghan government to the extremist group. On a social network, the extremist group announced the end of the occupation and celebrated what it called “independence”.

“The last American occupier withdrew from Kabul airport at 12:00 and our country gained its full independence,” wrote a spokesperson for the group on Twitter.

According to the Pentagon, more than 120,000 Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan in the past two weeks. About 500 citizens chose to stay in the country.

Earlier, the US missile defense system intercepted five rockets launched at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital. The attack did not stop the last flight of withdrawals (see the video above).

Rockets also hit residential apartments in a nearby neighborhood, according to the Associated Press news agency. They landed in Salim Karwan, a neighborhood about two miles from the airport, witnesses told the agency.

O Islamic state took responsibility for the attacks, according to Reuters. “By the grace of Almighty God, soldiers from the Caliphate attacked Kabul’s international airport with six Katyusha rockets,” the group said on a social network.

In the neighborhood of Chahr-e-Shaheed, a wrecked car that appears to have been used in the attack had homemade rocket launch tubes mounted in place of the backseat (see images below).

The Islamic State and other terrorist groups often mount these tubes on vehicles and transport them, undetected, close to the target.

2 of 4 Rocket launch tubes inside destroyed vehicle in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug 30, 2021 — Photo: Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi/AP Rocket launch tubes inside destroyed vehicle in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug 30, 2021 — Photo: Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi/AP

3 of 4 Residents look at vehicle damaged by a rocket attack in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Aug. 30, 2021. Rockets hit a neighborhood near Hamid Karzai International Airport. — Photo: Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi/AP Residents look at a vehicle damaged by a rocket attack in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, on Aug. 30, 2021. Rockets hit a neighborhood near Hamid Karzai International Airport. — Photo: Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi/AP

4 of 4 Image of burning car that had a system to launch rockets at Kabul airport — Photo: Aamaj News Agency/via Reuters Image of a burning car that had a system to launch rockets into Kabul airport — Photo: Aamaj News Agency/via Reuters

US President Joe Biden has been warned of the attempted attack, and the White House said in a statement that he “reaffirmed its order for commanders to redouble their efforts to prioritize what needs to be done to protect forces on the ground“.

On Sunday (29), the US carried out a drone strike against members of the Islamic State-Khorasan, the Afghan arm of the terrorist group, and hit a car carrying a suicide bomber to the airport. (see the video below).

A US government source said the drone was piloted by agents who were not in Afghanistan and that Secondary explosions after the attack prove that the suicide bomber carried a large amount of explosive material.

A spokesman for the US central command, Captain Bill Urban, said the US military is trying to find out whether the attack killed any civilians and that, for the time being, there is no evidence of that.

Enemy of the Islamic State in Afghanistan, O Taliban confirmed that the US attack hit a suicide bomber who was in a car and that he intended to carry out a bombing at Kabul airport.

More than 180 killed in an attack

More than 180 people died in a terrorist attack at Kabul airport on Thursday (26), in an attack that was claimed by the Afghan arm of the Islamic State.

The first US response came on Saturday (28): two members of the Islamic State-Khorasan were killed and one wounded in a drone attack. US military say the three were involved in planning and carrying out the airport suicide bombing.

On the same day, Biden warned that a new attack on the airport would be “very likely” in the “next 24 to 36 hours” (which didn’t happen) and that the bombing “wouldn’t be the last” (promise fulfilled with the attack of Sunday).