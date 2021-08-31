US drone killed six children in Kabul, relatives accuse

Destruction that would have been caused by explosions following the drone attack in Afghanistan
Destruction that would have been caused by explosions following the drone attack in Afghanistan; family claims to have lost ten people

A US drone attack near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, killed ten members of the same family – including six children – as reported by family members to the BBC.

The ten people were killed when a car parked at their house was the target of an explosion as a result of the drone attack carried out last Sunday (29/8).

According to family members’ accounts, the youngest child to be killed was Sumaya, a two-year-old girl, and the oldest was 12-year-old Farzad.