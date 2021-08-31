Vaccinometer: how many people were vaccinated in your city? – General

In seven days, the number of people who received the first dose jumped from 11,971,661 to 12,866,813 (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

The numbers show the progress of vaccination against COVID in Minas Gerais: 78.50% of people over 18 years old were immunized with the first dose in the state.

Information from the State Department of Health (SES-MG), which updated the epidemiological bulletin this Monday (30/8).

Last week, it was 73.04%. According to the folder, in seven days, the number of people who received the first dose jumped from 11,971,661 to 12,866,813.

To date, 5,221,480 adults have received both doses and 476,380 have received a single dose, in the case of Janssen’s immunizing agent. This means that, in total, 34.76% of the miners are completely immunized.

Some cities in Minas that vaccinated the most:

Belo Horizonte: 1,659,374

Uberindia: 393,608

Juiz de Fora: 384,366

Count: 370,016

Betim: 260,026

Montes Claros: 242,711

Uberaba: 219,500

Governador Valadares: 169,695

Ipatinga: 162,833

Divinpolis: 153,352

Seven Ponds: 138,327

Ribeiro das Neves: 128,158

The numbers correspond to the first dose of the vaccine.

According to the government of Minas Gerais, all miners over 18 years of age must receive the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 by September this year.

Check the Minas government vaccination schedule by age

40 to 54 years old – July

25 to 39 years old – August

18 to 24 years old – September

The new shipment corresponds to the 44th batch of immunizing agents and arrives in Belo Horizonte this Monday (30/8). In all, 282,040 doses were sent by the Ministry of Health to the state of Minas Gerais.

Vaccines arrive by air, in two arrivals at Confins International Airport in Belo Horizonte. Scheduled to land at 4:10 pm, 101,790 doses of Pfizer’s immunizing agent land in the state.

A few hours later, at 10:10 pm, 180,250 doses of AstraZeneca also arrive at the airport. From there, the vaccines will be sent to the State Cold Network Center, in the capital of Minas Gerais.





COVID-19 in Minas





According to the Epidemiological Bulletin of the State Health Department (SES-MG), 597 people tested positive for COVID-19 and nine deaths were registered in the last 24 hours across the state.

The ever smaller numbers are a reflection of advances in vaccination. Immunization is currently the only way, proven by science, to fight the pandemic. (With information from Ana Laura Queroz*)