Vaccinometer: how many people were vaccinated in your city? – General

The numbers show the progress of vaccination against COVID in Minas Gerais: 78.50% of people over 18 years old were immunized with the first dose in the state.
Information from the State Department of Health (SES-MG), which updated the epidemiological bulletin this Monday (30/8).
Last week, it was 73.04%. According to the folder, in seven days, the number of people who received the first dose jumped from 11,971,661 to 12,866,813.
To date, 5,221,480 adults have received both doses and 476,380 have received a single dose, in the case of Janssen’s immunizing agent. This means that, in total, 34.76% of the miners are completely immunized.
Some cities in Minas that vaccinated the most:
- Belo Horizonte: 1,659,374
- Uberindia: 393,608
- Juiz de Fora: 384,366
- Count: 370,016
- Betim: 260,026
- Montes Claros: 242,711
- Uberaba: 219,500
- Governador Valadares: 169,695
- Ipatinga: 162,833
- Divinpolis: 153,352
- Seven Ponds: 138,327
- Ribeiro das Neves: 128,158
The numbers correspond to the first dose of the vaccine.
According to the government of Minas Gerais, all miners over 18 years of age must receive the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 by September this year.
Check the Minas government vaccination schedule by age
- 40 to 54 years old – July
- 25 to 39 years old – August
- 18 to 24 years old – September
About that…
Vaccines arrive by air, in two arrivals at Confins International Airport in Belo Horizonte. Scheduled to land at 4:10 pm, 101,790 doses of Pfizer’s immunizing agent land in the state.
A few hours later, at 10:10 pm, 180,250 doses of AstraZeneca also arrive at the airport. From there, the vaccines will be sent to the State Cold Network Center, in the capital of Minas Gerais.
COVID-19 in Minas
According to the Epidemiological Bulletin of the State Health Department (SES-MG), 597 people tested positive for COVID-19 and nine deaths were registered in the last 24 hours across the state.
The ever smaller numbers are a reflection of advances in vaccination. Immunization is currently the only way, proven by science, to fight the pandemic. (With information from Ana Laura Queroz*)
