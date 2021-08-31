Vampire Academy: Full Cast of New Series Announced; Look

Peacock streaming has announced the full cast of Vampire Academy, teen series about a school for vampires. The attraction, based on the book of the same name written by Richelle Mead, will be led by Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre — the duo responsible for The Vampire Diaries.

The adaptation will feature J. August Richards (Agents of SHIELD), Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat), Andrew Liner (Grown-ish), Daniela Nieves (Five Points), Kieron Moore (Masters of the Air), Mia McKenna-Bruce (The Witcher), Rhian Blundell (body girl), Anita-Joy Uwajeh (lucky man), Jonetta Kaiser (Millennials) and Andre Dae Kim (Locke & Key).

In the original work, night creatures are divided into three categories: Moroi, Strigoi, and Dampir. The show will run 10 episodes into its first season — as yet without a Peacock premiere date — and is described as “a tale of romance, friendship, death, sex and scandal,” set in St. Vladimir’s High School. The characters that each actor will play have a brief description across the platform:

The cast of Vampire AcademySource: TV Line/Playback

Richards will play Victor Dashkov, a noble Moroi vampire with a heart of gold known to be an advisor and political strategist for his kind. Faithful and fierce, he uses his intelligence and influence to protect what he values ​​most: the well-being of her husband and her two adopted daughters, as well as the betterment of her community.

Stringer will play Rose Hathaway, a hybrid of vampire and human, a species called the Dhampir. Ardent and sincere, she is a fighter both in spirit and in practice.

Liner will play Mason Ashford, Rose’s main rival in her quest to become the number one Guardian in training. He, popular and charming, hopes to get a relationship with her.

Nieves will play Lissa Dragomir, a royal Moroi vampire who grew up the younger sister of the supposed heir to the throne, Princess Vasilisa Dragomir.

Moore will play Dimitri Belikov, the model of a Dhampir Guardian: lethal, disciplined, discreet, and fully committed to his role as bodyguard to the Moroi rulers, the “good” mortal vampires of their world.

McKenna-Bruce will play Mia Karp, a spirited student who has a long-term plan to socially ascend to royalty.

Blundell will participate as Meredith, an intelligent and headstrong Dhampir who has little patience for Rose’s changing behavior and Mia’s elitism. She is also a Guardian-in-training.

Uwajeh will play Tatiana Vogel a Moroi vampire who is underestimated by everyone in relation to the political game, which she must slowly dominate.

Kaiser will play the role of Sonya Karp. She, quiet, careful, and decidedly awkward, stands on the fringes of Moroi society and is taken aback when a Dhampir Guardian named Mikhail takes an interest in her.

Kim will play Christian Ozera, a real Moroi vampire who is also the outcast of the school and the royal court due to his parents’ unforgivable social sins.

Remember that the books of Vampire Academy already rendered a movie in 2014, titled Vampire Academy: The Kiss of Shadows.