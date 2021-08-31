Vasco sells Arthur Sales jewelry to Lommel SK, a Belgian club that belongs to the City Group | Vasco

A day after announcing the hiring of striker Jhon Sánchez, Vasco negotiated another player of the position, the jewel Arthur Sales, 19 years old. The player, who will sign a contract valid for five seasons, was sold to Lommel SK, Belgium, which belongs to the City Group. The transaction was closed at US$ 3 million (R$ 15.4 million) for 80% of the athlete’s economic rights – the São Januário club preserves the other 20%.

+Meet Jhon Sánchez: Vasco’s reinforcement is fast, skittish, but needs space to appear

Arthur travels to Belgium immediately. Lommel SK was the gateway for Caio Roque and Vinícius Souza, both formed by Flamengo. It is worth remembering that Vasco negotiated Talles Magno in May with New York City, also belonging to Grupo City.

1 of 3 Arthur Sales is sold by Vasco to Lommel SK, from Belgium — Photo: Reproduction Arthur Sales is sold by Vasco to Lommel SK, from Belgium — Photo: Reproduction

Arthur Sales leaves the club with 10 games as a professional, five for Serie B, four for Carioca and one for the Copa do Brasil. In July, Vasco turned down a proposal of R$ 8 million from Paphos, from Cyprus.

Top scorer of the under-20 team this season, Arthur didn’t score goals for the professional team, but gave great assistance to Morato in the 1-1 draw with Náutico. (see below)

At 46 min of the 2nd half – goal from within the area of ​​Morato do Vasco against Náutico

Moments after Lomell announced Arthur, Vasco published a note wishing the boy good luck, a spawn of the Vasco base. Check out the club text:

“The Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama agreed this Tuesday (31/08) the transfer of the athlete Arthur Sales to European football. Creates from the base categories of the Hill Giant, the forward will defend in the next seasons the colors of Lommel SK (BEL), club that integrates the City Group.

The young man will end his first spell at the São Januário club at the age of 19 with 10 games played by the professional team and important achievements in the youth categories.

Born in Espírito Santo, Arthur de Oliveira Sales arrived at Vasco da Gama in 2016, after being approved in a sieve promoted by the Club. Last season, with the under-20, Arthur conquered Carioca and the unprecedented titles of the Copa do Brasil and Supercopa do Brasil. He was promoted to the professional team in 2021, and his debut took place during the Carioca dispute. It was also used in Brazilian and Copa do Brasil matches.

The Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama wishes the athlete luck in his new challenge, with the certainty that “Raiz Vasco” will remain alive. We hope that another child’s heart shines in European football! Good luck, Arthur!”