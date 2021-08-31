VIDEO: American reporter faces live gusts of wind during US hurricane Ida | World

A reporter on American television had a smothering live when recording the strong winds brought by the arrival of Hurricane Ida off the coast of Louisiana, United States, on Sunday (29).

Jim Cantore, a journalist for The Weather Channel, was nearly knocked down by the force of the wind during a TV entry hours after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana soil.

The Ida hit the continent as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday afternoon, exactly 16 years after Katrina devastated Louisiana and Mississippi and left 1,800 dead and billions in damage.

With 230 km/h winds, the Ida was the 5th strongest hurricane in history to hit the continent, according to the Associated Press news agency.

More than a million people are without electricity in the state, according to the website PowerOutage.us, which monitors power outages.

Hurricane Ida wreaks havoc and death in the United States

US President Joe Biden declared a disaster in the state of Louisiana and ordered federal aid to complement recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ida.

The first death caused by the hurricane was confirmed on Sunday: a 60-year-old man who had his house hit by a tree near Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s capital. This Monday, it was reported that a driver drowned in New Orleans.

On Monday morning, Ida reached the state of Mississippi and was downgraded to a tropical storm, with winds of 97 km/h, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The Ida hit the ground in Cuba on Friday night (27), as a category 1 hurricane, causing material damage and power cuts, according to the newspaper “Granma” (see the video below).

Hurricane Ida wreaks havoc in Cuba

At the same time, Nora left a Spanish minor dead and a woman missing in Mexico, in the state of Jalisco, after having touched the ground on Saturday (28) also as a category 1 hurricane.

The Nora lost steam on Sunday and was downgraded to a tropical storm in Sinaloa state, but continued to cause “heavy rain and flooding” in the southeast and west of the country, according to the NHC.

The previous weekend, another hurricane, Grace, hit the Mexican region of Veracruz as category 3 and caused the death of at least 11 people in the state and in neighboring Puebla.