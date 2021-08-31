Video: Cow caught in car seat at fast-food drive-thru

A cow was spotted in the back seat of a car waiting to be served at a fast-food drive-thru in Marshfield, Wisconsin, in the United States.

Jessica Nelson, a customer waiting to pick up her lunch, recorded the unusual scene with her cell phone. According to Jessica, she even considered that the cow was a toy, and was surprised to realize that she was wrong when the animal moved.

That’s when I realized it was 100% real,” Nelson said in an interview with the Green Bay Press Gazette. “No one seemed to have noticed. I was the only one with the phone out of my car window,” he added.

After the video went viral, the owner of the cow, identified as Bernie, revealed that he had just bought it at a fair when he felt hungry and decided to stop to buy food on the way home.

To the surprise of internet users, in addition to the cow, it is possible to see three calves in the car seat. “There were three calves sitting in the backseat of his car. I only found that out later,” concluded Jessica.

