Vitão declares his love for Luísa Sonza and details his breakup with the singer: “We’ve been deciding for a while”

On the 20th, Luísa Sonza ended media speculation and revealed, exclusively to the hugogloss.com, the end of her relationship with Vitão. Although the relationship ended, this Sunday (29), the singer gave an interview to the Extra newspaper saying that the two “will always be a family”.

“Luísa and I will be a family forever. I love her with all my strength. We’ll be together for everything, and that’s it”, explained the artist. Vitão was also asked if the confirmation of the break with Sonza hindered the dissemination of his new hit, “Takafaya”. He, however, estimated that the breakup did not cause great proportions as he imagined.

“It was quiet. I confess that I thought it would be worse. At least from my house, I see my cell phone, what took over my networks and about me was my music. And that’s what I wanted. I really feel like things are now going on a different axis, with people paying attention to what I do.”, he explained.

The composer also added that everything happened at the right time: “We had been deciding for a while, there was no timetable. It also makes no sense to use the end of a relationship to talk about a song that addresses very different subjects. I don’t want to give any more details either”.

“I think Luísa and I have much bigger things to talk about. We’re both having great moments in our careers, doing amazing things, making our contribution to Brazilian music. This is what needs to be ruled out. Of course I evolved a lot with this relationship and learned about life. Now, the focus and the conversation I want to have with people is with and about my art”, continued Vitão.

Once again, the musician spoke about all the hatred he and Luísa have suffered on social media since the old relationship came to the fore in September 2020, adding that this is something much more difficult than anyone can. to imagine. He even received death threats from some people. Absurd!

“When they started releasing some shows, with reduced capacity, one of the first ones was in Rio de Janeiro. It was at its peak on the social networks of death threats. I got scared. I was riding in an armored car, with reinforced security… It’s very bad to live like this. And I just wanted to sing, spread love, do something beautiful. Other than that, I only listened to jokes in the street, it was just something so serious, although it always hurt me”, he finally vented.

the end of the relationship

Last week, Luísa Sonza and Vitão spoke exclusively to the hugogloss.com to talk about the end of the relationship. In contact with our team, the singer also spoke for the first time about the breakup, and he didn’t spare praise for his ex-girlfriend and everything that lived together.

As the singer said, Vitão reinforced that fake news and hate attacks had a great influence on the end of the relationship. “I grew up a lot with Luísa, I’m a different man nowadays. Everything we’ve been through has forced us to be strong, even though we don’t have the strength to do so in many moments. We serve as an example for Brazil of how intolerance, ignorance and hatred based on lies can be harmful in someone’s life”, started.

“We live a very strong and remarkable history in mylife, I can only be grateful for all that we feel and that we learned together. I ask that from now on they start to see us more as human beings and less as inflatable entertainment puppets without free will and freedom. More respect and unity for all of us. Luísa and I continue to love and respect each other, just as we want the rest to do with us”, finished.

On the same day, only moments before, Luísa Sonza also lamented the end of the romance due to all the virtual aggressions that the two suffered since the beginning of their relationship. “I didn’t want to break up, but I understand that it’s difficult for any relationship to maintain itself in the midst of the pressure and attack we’ve been experiencing in recent times. All of this hurts me in a way you can’t even imagine, but I want the good of him even if it has to be far from me”, declared the artist, calling for more empathy. “I need you to understand how much you affect people’s personal lives and how much you can destroy their mental health and their lives”, highlighted.