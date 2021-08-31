Volkswagen aims to end manual gearbox by the year 2030

Volkswagen should completely abandon the production of cars with manual transmissions by the year 2030. The information is from the German publication Auto Motor und Sport, which cites that the brand also aims to sell only electric models in Europe by 2030.

Thus, with the engine not needing this type of transmission, the brand intends to cut it off its line.

According to comments, the next generation of Tiguan, scheduled for launch in 2023, should only be offered with automatic transmission. Also in 2030 the Passat will also lose its manual gearbox.

In addition to Volkswagen models, Auto Motor und Sport also says that other brands in the group, such as Skoda, Seat and Audi, should follow the same path.

The news is certainly sad for auto culture purists, yet it is something that has long been expected to happen. Despite the plan, Volkswagen has recently launched models with manual transmission that were successful in Europe, such as the Golf GTI and the Golf R.

