Volkswagen will abandon manual transmission by 2030

The new automatic transmissions and the automatic double-clutch transmissions have conquered their space in the world of sports cars thanks to quick gear changes and the reduction of mechanical losses when compared to older automatic transmissions. However, not every enthusiast wants to know tenths of a second and prefers the sensory experience of a good manual transmission.

Outside Brazil, Volkswagen still maintains the manual transmission for the Golf GTI, Golf R, Polo GTI and several civilized models of its line. But the German magazine Auto Motor and Sport found that the German manufacturer should abandon this type of box by 2030. According to the magazine, this decision was made to save money in developing the cars.

The manual transmission is still an option appreciated by Golf GTI buyers in Europe and the USA

The manual transmission abandonment process has already begun

The magazine already says that the new generation of Tiguan, which debuts in 2023, will arrive in European stores without the manual transmission. The new generation of the Passat, which will debut next, also comes with just two pedals. The end set for 2030 matches the date stipulated for VW’s European line to be 100% electric, which is scheduled for 2030 with a margin for 2033.

The European market still has a good reception for cars with manual transmission, but acceptance for automatic transmission is increasing. In high-volume markets like the US and China, automatic cars are preferred. We do not know if the Brazilian branch will be in this environment, since despite the good acceptance of the automatic transmission, we do not have provision for mandatory electric vehicles.

The current generation of Passar will be the last with three pedals There is still a demand for manual transmission vans in Europe



Volkswagen is following Mercedes-Benz, which announced in 2020 the end of the clutch pedal in the brand in the medium term. The reason, once again, was the reduction in new vehicle development costs and the imminent arrival of an all-electric range.

