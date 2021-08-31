VW Nivus 2022 now has more equipment options among the news | Releases







Disclosure VW Nivus became more expensive on the 2022 line and can reach R$ 120,690, suggested price for the Highline top-of-the-line version

Volkswagen announces the arrival of the 2022 Nivus line ,

which brings as its main novelties the digital instrument panel with an 8-inch screen, configurable as an option for the Comfortline version.

Until then, the item was only available to the top of Nivus Highline line

. In addition, the entry-level version gained induction cell phone charging (wireless charger) in the list of options.



The technology is also available for the Nivus Comfortline

, but as an option. The equipment becomes part of the VW Play & Tech Package, together with the VW Play infotainment center, AEB (Autonomous Emergency Braking), ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), leather-covered multifunctional steering wheel and rods for sequential gearbox changes automatic, six-speed.

Disclosure The digital instrument panel with configurable 8-inch screen is available as an option for the Comfortline version.

Another novelty among the options is the inclusion of the Biscay Blue

in the color range of Nivus.

The metallic type paint is exactly the same that gained prominence on the streets with the sports cars Polo GTS and Virtus GTS,

both equipped with a 1.4 turboflex engine, with 150 hp.

Disclosure VW Nivus also has the addition of the Biscay Blue metallic color among the 2022 line changes

The model is equipped with an engine 200 TSI,

that yields up to 128 hp and torque

of 20.4 kgfm, between 2,000 and 3,500 rpm, when fueled with ethanol, which works with automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. See below how the prices of the two versions of the VW Nivus of the 2022 line

.

VW Nivus Comfortline: R$ 104,060

VW Nivus Highline: 120,690