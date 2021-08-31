what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Tuesday By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – After closing yesterday (30) Wednesday at a low of 0.78%, at 119,740 points, it opened lower and fell 0.3% near 9:34 am this Tuesday (31), while the fell 0.31%, to R$5.1677.

In the US, the 100 futures traded up 1.12%, while and retreated 0.03% each. The , the main Brazilian ETF traded abroad, also fell 0.03% in the American pre-market.

On Monday, Brazil registered 266 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 579,574, informed the Ministry of Health. 10,466 new cases of coronavirus were also recorded, with the total number of infections in the country advancing to 20,752,281, added the folder.

The pocketbook acts scheduled for September 7 bring the expectation to know what the real support the president has from the population. Isolated by an institutional crisis that he himself caused, Bolsonaro also loses support from the political and business class and several polls show his defeat for former president Lula in the next elections.

In recent weeks, Bolsonaro has been rehearsing demonstrations of power, such as the military parade in Brasília, but the result has not reached the desired audience. To keep the remaining supporters, Bolsonaro must continue to ignite attacks against other institutions, especially the Supreme Court (STF), according to a report by Eurasia.

News of the day

Gasoline price – In August, the average price of gasoline at gas stations in Brazil is R$ 6.157 per liter, an increase of 2.02%, indicated a survey by ValeCard. It’s been a year and three consecutive months that the cost of gasoline has gone up.

Railway MP – President Jair Bolsonaro signed an interim measure that institutes a new legal framework for rail transport. The MP allows the exploration of stretches without operation, returned, deactivated or idle by the private sector through the authorization regime, as already happens in the exploration of infrastructure in the telecommunications sector.

Corporate Manifest – Yesterday, the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) postponed the release of a manifesto demanding pacification and harmony in the relationship between the three powers, an individual initiative of the president of the institution Paulo Skaf. The newspaper Economic value informs that the postponement caused discomfort in part of the 200 business entities that signed the manifesto. Newspapers inform that the suspension of disclosure occurred after a request by the president of the Chamber Arthur Lira (PP-AL) to Skaf.

Agribusiness Manifest – Brazilian agribusiness entities called, in a manifest released this Monday, 30, for “freedom to undertake, generate, share wealth, hire and trade, in Brazil and abroad”, in addition to defending the Democratic Rule of Law. The document is signed by several entities representing Brazilian agribusiness, including Abag, Abiove, Abisolo and Abrapalma.

Water crisis – Measures taken in the last drought of 2014 and 2015 are being taken again to avoid rationing in this year’s water crisis. For example, in Araçatuba (SP), a mobile platform for floating capture was installed again on the Tietê river and should be activated for tests this week, according to the Economic value.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Inauguration of the portrait of the former Commander of CoPEsp; Special Operations Command Passing Solemnity.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the Special Secretary for Privatization, Divestment and Markets, Diogo Mac Cord; Lunch with the president of the National Trade Confederation, José Roberto Tadros; 4th Extraordinary Meeting of the National Energy Policy Council; Meeting with the Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal.

Campos Neto – Participates in the meeting of the Financial Stability Committee of the Central Bank (Comef); Meeting with the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, and the Federal Deputy and President of the Committee on the Environment and Sustainable Development of the Chamber of Deputies, Carla Zambelli Salgado de Oliveira (PSL/SP).

corporate news

Engie (SA:) – Electric company Engie Brasil signed the contract for the sale of the Jorge Lacerda thermoelectric complex to Diamante Holding, a subsidiary of Fram Capital, for up to R$ 325 million. According to Engie, BRL 210 million will be paid at the end of the transaction and up to BRL 115 million are subject to compliance with certain contractually stipulated conditions.

Renner Stores (SA:) – Lojas Renner stated that so far there is no evidence of leakage of information or personal data, in any of its businesses, after the cyber attack suffered by the company on the 19th.

South America (SA:) – Sul América presented a binding proposal for the purchase of up to 100% of Grupo HB Saúde for R$ 485 million. The transaction must be approved by the shareholders of HB Saúde, in addition to the sale of at least 50% plus one share of the voting capital.

BR Properties (SA:) – BR Properties sold 55% of the block B property in the JK Complex, in São Paulo (SP), to JFL. The property has a gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 16,847 m2, and will be sold for a total price of R$ 555.935 million, equivalent to R$ 33 thousand per m2.

Comgás (SA:) – Comgás approved the execution of the 9th issue of simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures, in two series, with a restricted offer, in the amount of R$ 1 billion. The first series will expire on August 15, 2031 and the second series will expire on August 15, 2036.

Stone (NASDAQ:) – Stone card acquirer recorded net income of R$ 526 million in the second quarter, a result 325.6% higher than that obtained in the same period last year. In relation to the gain obtained in the first quarter of this year, the profit obtained from April to June 2021 is 232.3% higher.

Anima (SA:) – Ânima intends to buy Ceub, a traditional university center in Brasília, in a transaction valued at around R$ 800 million. The amount includes the tax liability, according to the Economic value found out.

Braskem (SA:) – Unipar (SA:) Carbochlor expressed interest in Braskem’s assets in the ABC Petrochemical Complex in São Paulo to Novonor, former Odebrecht, and presented a non-binding proposal, according to the Economic value .

Pan Bank (SA:) – After launching its health platform for classes C, D and E, Banco Pan is studying a way to put in place a similar education initiative, according to Broadcast column.

Rede D’Or (SA:) and Alliar (SA:) – Rede D’Or São Luiz withdrew from launching a public offering (OPA) for the acquisition of the medical diagnostics company Alliar. In the document sent to CVM, the hospital network cites events that resulted in the logical impossibility of an offer, particularly the shareholders’ agreement signed by shareholders representing 50.46% of Alliar’s capital.