what will happen monday, august 30 (08/30)

Recently hired by Rede Globo, the presenter Marcos Mion recorded the first program of the new “Caldeirão”, this Thursday, August 26th. Through his personal Instagram profile, he registered his arrival at the station’s studios.

Cauldron with new presenter

“Coming to record my first ‘Caldeirão’! On TV Globo! Thank you, my God, for giving me this dream! Holy Cross be my light! Who do you think will be my first guests?”, he said.

About the subject

Superstitious, the presenter walked right into his dressing room, and was surprised with flowers sent by Boninho, the gender director responsible for the program. Next to the present, a note wished him congratulations on his debut. “On behalf of the entire team, we wish you to shine on Saturday afternoons and that you continue to be by our side for many years. Receive our great affection. Nice and team.”

Caldeirão do Mion will have new paintings

With the scenario redesigned, the program promises to surprise viewers with new frames. “Sobe o Som”, in which guests will have to find out which song is playing by just listening to the melody, and “Iso a Globo Mostra”, in which the presenter will humorously comment on important scenes from TV Globo’s programming.

The “Has or Doesn’t Have”, a painting reminiscent of the Huck era, will also be part of the program, however, with some changes. “What I can guarantee is joy, high spirits, laughter, rhythm, fun, a bit of madness and happiness that goes well on a Saturday afternoon,” said Mion in an interview published by Globo to the press.

Guests at the premiere of the new Caldeirão

Mion also mentioned the names of two guests who will participate in the grand opening – Paulo Vieira and Juliana Paes. “They won an eternal place in my heart. Paulo Vieira, who is a guy I’ve known for a long time, a guy who is a genius. And Ju Paes, I didn’t. high spirits,” said the presenter.

When does Mion’s Cauldron debut?

After the recordings, the presenter, through his social networks, says he is satisfied with the work carried out in an “intense and delivered body and soul”. Marcos Mion’s Cauldron premiere on september 4th, after the Saturday Session, on Rede Globo.

