Whindersson’s ex counters question she doesn’t work: ‘Hard’ – Entertainment

Maria Lina Deggan, ex-fiancée of Whindersson Nunes, took some doubts from her followers about her personal life, this Monday night (30). During the chat she told how she handles criticism from haters and rebutted a person who wanted to know if she didn’t work.

“I know it’s hard for some people to understand this, especially those who aren’t so connected to the internet, but those who work on the internet really work. They have responsibilities, deadlines. It’s a job like any other,” she said.

The influencer even talked about what she worked with before becoming famous. “Back in Blumenau I worked with dealerships. I worked at Fiat, as a receptionist, then I worked at Toyota, as a technical caretaker, and finally I worked in a used car store as a salesperson,” she said.

Maria Lina also answered how she handles the criticism she receives on social media. “Everyone only gives what they have. If you waste time in your day opening Instagram to criticize and humiliate someone, you are empty. And that says more about you than about me,” he said.

Finally, Whindersson’s ex promised to talk about her entire pregnancy, but asked for understanding from fans, as it is still very hard for her to talk and remember the subject.

