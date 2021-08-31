Who is Guilherme Militão, who goes up to the altar with Viviane Araújo

Viviane Araújo prepares to formalize its union with William Militão next Friday(03) at the Lagedo site, in Vargem Pequena, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, with a real garland that had its details revealed this Monday(30).

The Queen of Drums at Acadêmicos do Salgueiro, a school of the Special Group in Rio de Janeiro, goes up to the altar with Guilherme Militão, a native of Rio de Janeiro.

The model’s husband and actress is 31 years old, is from Rio de Janeiro, a partner in a real estate agency and a Vasco fan, just like Viviane. Jornal Extra reported at the time of the revelation of the relationship, that two were neighbors in the neighborhood of Recreio, West Zone of Rio.

Guilherme Militão and Viviane Araújo are already married at Civil and are going to celebrate their union with a church wedding. The intimate ceremony took place in May, at a registry office in Barra da Tijuca.

Viviane Araújo and Guilherme Militão. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Garland

Viviane Araújo’s wedding will be a veritable garland, for no one to fault. The event, for around 300 guests, will take place outdoors in a place surrounded by nature.

The Queen of Drums ceremony will have a lot of good music with a show by the samba dancer Xande de Pilares and a drum show by Acadêmicos do Salgueiro, a school of the Special Group in Rio de Janeiro. Viviane Araújo promises to be a beautiful bride, wearing a dress signed by stylist Lucas Anderi.

In the list of gifts, products with varying prices, ranging from R$ 39.99 (face towel), R$ 59 (set of glasses) to R$ 1299 (blender) to R$ 5 thousand (washer and dryer).

