Who organizes and what the manifesto says for harmony between the Powers

Under the leadership of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), a manifesto in defense of harmony between the three Powers has generated new misunderstandings even before being officially released. Entitled “The square belongs to the three Powers”, the letter would be published in several media outlets this Tuesday (31).

After a conversation between the president of Fiesp, Paulo Skaf, the main document articulator, with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the disclosure was postponed. According to the newspaper “O Globo”, it was agreed that the document will only come out next week, after the holiday of September 7, the date for which pro-government demonstrations are scheduled throughout the country.

The manifesto is seen by some sectors as a political movement by Skaf, a Bolsonaro supporter of the first hour and who will leave Fiesp’s command after 17 years. The businessman intended to run for the government of São Paulo in 2022 with the support of the President of the Republic, but ended up having his plans frustrated with the recent declarations by Bolsonaro in favor of the candidacy of the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, for the Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

Despite this, Skaf has made a point of emphasizing, in the requests to join the initiative, that the message is not addressed specifically to one of the Powers, but to all of them simultaneously. In the text sent to entities and unions to gather signatures, the president of Fiesp stated that “more than ever, the moment requires approximation and cooperation between the Legislative, Executive and Judiciary branches and actions to overcome the pandemic and consolidate economic growth and the generation of jobs”, according to “Folha de S.Paulo”.

THE People’s Gazette, Fiesp informed that it will not comment on the matter. Information that has come to the public reveals that more than 200 entities, including associations, companies and individuals, such as economists, must adhere to the manifesto. The message, built up over the past two weeks, will be short, five paragraphs long, and will not mention names.

The newspaper “O Globo” and later the “Folha de S.Paulo” published this afternoon what would be the most recent version of the document, which circulated among businessmen in the early afternoon of this Monday (30):

“The square belongs to the three Powers

Praça dos Três Poderes embodies the architectural representation of independence and harmony between the Legislative, the Executive and the Judiciary, the essence of the Republic. This space was built forming an equilateral triangle, whose vertices are the headquarters buildings of each of the Powers.

This disposition makes it clear that none of the buildings is superior in importance, none invades the limits of the others, one cannot do without the others. In short, harmony has to be the rule between them.

This principle is clearly present in the Federal Constitution, a pillar of the country’s legal system. Therefore, it is essential that all those occupying relevant positions in the Republic follow what the Constitution imposes on us.

The civil society entities that sign this manifesto view with great concern the escalation of tensions and hostilities between public authorities. The moment demands serenity, dialogue, political pacification, institutional stability and, above all, a focus on urgent and necessary actions and measures for Brazil to overcome the pandemic, grow again, generate jobs and thus reduce the social needs that affect it. large segments of the population.

More than ever, the moment demands approximation and cooperation from the Legislative, the Executive and the Judiciary. May each one act responsibly within the limits of their competence, obeying the precepts established in our Magna Carta. This is the yearning of the Brazilian nation.”

Banco do Brasil and Caixa threaten to leave Febraban after joining the manifesto

The biggest controversy so far is due to the adhesion of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), which occurred under strong internal divergence. The presidents of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, and of Banco do Brasil, Fausto Ribeiro, both members of the entity’s board of directors, opposed the decision. They see the document as a criticism of the federal government, which would be incumbent on the two banks, since the government is the main shareholder of both.

As found by different press vehicles, in addition to Fiesp and Febraban, there would be representatives of various sectors, such as commerce and agribusiness. Some of the signatories of the document would be:

Institute of Studies for Industrial Development (Iedi);

Center of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Ciesp);

Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (Fecomércio);

Institute for Retail Development (IDV);

Brazilian Agribusiness Association (Abag);

Instituto Brasileiro da Árvore (Ibá);

Brazilian Rural Society;

Brazilian Association of the Electrical and Electronics Industry (Abinee);

National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave);

Brazilian Association of Shopping Shop Owners (Alshop); and

Brazilian Association of Machinery and Equipment Industry (Abimaq).

The inclusion of Febraban’s name in the list of signatories of the letter was confirmed on Friday (27), at a meeting attended by representatives from Bradesco, Itaú, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, BTG, Safra, Santander and others, according to with the “See”. Vencidos, Guimarães and Ribeiro, both aligned with the Planalto, reportedly announced that public banks would leave the federation, created in 1967, immediately after the publication of the letter.

The newspaper “O Estado de S.Paulo” found that the banks informed the government that they intend to leave the federation not only because of the support it gives to the manifesto, because the very idea of ​​the letter arose at Febraban. Only later would the initiative have been taken over by the president of Fiesp.

In addition, the version that came out of the entity representing the banks would be even more emphatic in criticism, although it also did not mention the name of the President of the Republic. He spoke of “great concern regarding the escalation of tensions between public authorities, which puts at risk one of the prerequisites for the functionality of democracy: harmony between the Powers”, according to the newspaper.

Bolsonaro, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the President of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, would be aware of the movement of public banks.

When asked about the matter this morning, Vice President Hamilton Mourão (PRTB) said that Febraban and Fiesp are “pillars of our civilization”. “They are civil society entities, with representation, and therefore they always have to assert to the people who were elected by them, their thoughts and needs so that there is greater harmony, let’s say, and a communion of efforts and interests between those in charge of governing, legislating, and the rest of the nation,” Mourão told Folha, upon arriving at his office in Brasília.

Also this Monday (30), deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ), president of the Financial Inspection and Control Commission of the Chamber, said he will present a request to hear Guedes and the presidents of the two banks about the possibility of the institutions leave Febraban.

“You can’t play around with this banking thing. It’s a serious matter. Banks are important to the Brazilian economy. Now we are politicizing the issue of the bank, it complicates it a lot”, the congressman told Folha.

The Economy Minister, in turn, said he had been informed that the manifesto would be suspended. “The information I have is that there was a manifesto in defense of democracy, that there would be no problem at all, and that someone at Febraban would have changed that so that, instead of being a defense of democracy, it would be an attack on the government. Then the Fiesp itself would have said ‘so I’m not going to make this manifesto’. And the manifest is even suspended because of that. They are not reaching an agreement”, said Guedes, according to the newspaper.

To “CNN Brasil”, Skaf said that the publication of the manifesto was postponed with the objective of allowing new adhesions. According to the channel, there were requests for the registration period to be extended until the end of this week, as some entities needed to consult their members and shareholders.