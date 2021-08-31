Why Argentines and Colombians were able to travel to the qualifiers and Brazilians didn’t | Brazilian Team

Thiago Silva said his hands were tied. Richardson lamented. But there was no way. The CBF and the Brazilian national team coach no longer have the nine Premier League players. Even though they are still drafted.

The situation also drew attention because four argentinians – two from Aston Villa, goalkeeper “Dibu” Martínez and Emiliano Buendía, plus two from Tottenham, Lo Celso and Romero – have boarded and have already performed with Lionel Scaloni, in Caracas, Venezuela, as well as the Colombian Davinson Sanchez, who also works at Tottenham, will join Reinaldo Rueda’s command.

In addition to Brazil, Chile and Uruguay were also unsuccessful in attempts to release their players who play in English football. Ecuador is still hoping to have Moisés Caicedo.

But what was the difference? The AFA – Argentine football association – and the FCF – Colombian federation – used a different strategy than the CBF. Argentines and Colombians achieved “Solomonic solution”, as the Colombian press called it. They didn’t completely lose their athletes, who will play in the first two matches. After the weekend round of qualifiers, however, they leave.

1 of 1 Tite welcomes Hulk and other players in the squad’s concentration — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Tite welcomes Hulk and other players in the squad’s concentration — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

CBF has not commented on the matter so far, but has not negotiated in the same way. He wanted athletes in all three games and ended up with nothing.

There is another difference. Taking Raphinha, from Leeds United, and Richarlison, from Everton, the other Brazilian clubs are involved in the Champions League, which served as an additional reason for not releasing them, as it would embezzle them by quarantine on their return. This was the case, for example, of Cavani, from Manchester United, who did not travel.

In individual negotiations, the CBF heard from Leeds that they would not make an exception as there was a block agreement between the British. From Everton, they heard that the striker had already been released for the Olympics and they would not release him again, especially given the current condition.

Tite called nine, but it only took eight

Without the nine Englishmen, Tite called up another nine players later – see the full list below. But one of them decided not to perform: the Brazilian Matheus Nunes, from Sporting, who is looking for the selection of Portugal. The Brazilian team, for now, has decided not to call a replacement.

Brazil leads the qualifiers with 18 points from six games – they’ve won them all so far. On the 2nd, next Thursday, he will face Chile, at the Monumental stadium, in Santiago. Sunday, it’s Argentina’s turn, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. It closes the triple round against Peru, on the 9th, on the other Thursday, at Arena Pernambuco.

Check out the 34 summoned by Tite: