Willian does not demand money on Arsenal’s termination. Will win the Corinthians 10 shirt – Prisma

São Paulo Brazil

The plot is being followed to the letter.

Willian terminated today with Arsenal.

According to the surprise English press, he didn’t demand anything.

Immediate release only.

No financial compensation.

And that’s what happened.

The midfielder, who is already attuned to Corinthians, got an amicable termination.

And as an unlinked player you can be registered until the 24th of September. If I had a relationship with any European club, I would have to sign a contract today.

Your number would even be defined.

He ‘took’ the shirt 10, which would belong to Roger Guedes, who will act with the 9.

Therefore, the former Palmeiras player was presented with an unnumbered shirt.

Willian is expected to be in Brazil between tomorrow and Wednesday.

Between gloves and salaries, he will earn R$ 1.5 million per month. And, at age 33, he will sign a contract until the end of 2023.

Corinthians’ payroll is R$ 11 million. It will rise to R$ 12.5 million.

The club owes more than R$1 billion.

Will return to the club after 14 years in Europe.

His hope is great for his return to the Brazilian team.

Since 2019, Tite no longer summons him.

