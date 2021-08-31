Willian or Diego Costa? Commentators debate higher impact hiring

ESPN commentators named Willian as the most impactful booster (Photo: Reproduction) ESPN Brasil commentators debated on the Linha de Passe program, this Monday, the contract with the greatest impact in Brazilian football. In the list, were placed Diego Costa, of athletic; Willian, of Corinthians; caller, of So Paulo; and David Luiz, who negotiates with the Flamengo, but it has not yet been announced.

All the program’s commentators agreed that Willian should make more difference to Corinthians due to the team that is still maladjusted and lacking in good options.

Gian Oddi explained: “This fight with Diego Costa is very strong, but I’m choosing Willian in the first place because obviously a player at this level, they come from a high level, with years of services delivered in the most difficult place to play. football, but I choose Willian because what is coming to the team with fewer resources. He can make more difference, not to say that the others will not deliver much, but he will come to a team that is far inferior to Atltico and Flamengo “.

Pedro Ivo Almeida said that, given the context, Willian will have more impact: “I could choose Diego or Willian. I could choose Diego for what he delivered yesterday (Sunday), for a promise of what he could yield. But I chose Willian for the impact he will have on this team. Perhaps of the teams mentioned, Corinthians will feel more positively the impact of the reinforcement. On d, to analyze the player out of the context he arrives in. When we analyze Corinthians, when you take and put on the booster package, including Willian, a very big impact. Willian is a guy who decided until last year in the best championship in the world.”

Leonardo Bertozzi also agreed with the table members. “Willian is a player who needs no introduction, his resume speaks for itself, he was an important player for many years in the Brazilian national team, you don’t need to justify Willian at the top of a list like this.”

Vitor Birner pointed out that Diego Costa can be more decisive, but he also said that Willian’s impact should be greater. “Atltico doesn’t really have a center forward. And if you look at where the Hulk likes to play, how he yields on the side , the arrival of Diego Costa can, if the team is well-trained and well-armed to have players together with Nacho, have a perhaps greater impact than hiring Willian,” he stressed.