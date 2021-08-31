Willian, Roger Guedes, Giuliano and Renato Augusto. Corinthians returns to respect itself – Prism

São Paulo Brazil

Corinthians is now 111 years old.

And in a very different way than it would have been three months ago.

The team was eliminated by the biggest rival, playing in its arena, in Itaquera. They lost to Palmeiras 2-0. And had already been expelled from the Copa Sudamericana. Then, in June, he also left the Copa do Brasil, when he disputed a spot with Atlético Goianiense.

Duilio Monteiro Alves hadn’t even signed a contract.

The cursed inheritance of ex-president Andrés Sanchez was R$ 1 billion in debt. More than 170 processes, of all types.

The cast’s potential was extremely limited. The team was not respected. And he would fight to escape relegation at the 2021 Brazilian Nationals.

That’s when Duilio and the former president, now football director, met with leaders who support them in their positions. And they came to the obvious conclusion. If the team continued to experience embarrassment, it would be nearly impossible to maintain power. The leaders of the organized were already organizing increasingly strong, dangerous protests.

Sylvinho had been sincere suffers the weakness of the team.

He would modernize the way he works, but the lack of talent could expose the team to defeats and a tumultuous, unpredictable path at the Brazilian Nationals.

Which would be terrible, right in the first year of the Duilio administration.

Voices that had been silent in opposition were heard again.

Hence the obvious decision that important players would have to be signed.

Before the firmness to get rid of 13 players’ salary. Among them, Ramiro, Bruno Méndez, Camacho, Otero, Cazares, Jemerson.

Andrés Sanchez had left a payroll of R$14.2 million. From a mediocre team, which finished the 2020 Brazilian Nationals in 12th place. With the layoffs, Corinthians paid ‘only’ R$10.2 million.

Hence, the decision to invest.

But in athletes who were without clubs.

And the advances were bold, firm. Giuliano was won, despite the interest of Grêmio and Internacional. Renato Augusto returned, despite Flamengo’s relationship. Roger Guedes didn’t want to know about Atlético Mineiro. And Willian dismissed Lyon’s probe.

Thanks to four signings and the intense competitive way that Sylvinho finally managed to assemble the team, Corinthians was reborn in the Brazilian Nationals. He won for the first time, last Saturday, his third consecutive victory.

Football continues to arouse fickle feelings.

The same advisers and cheerleaders who were revolted three months ago are excited today.

The club still owes more than R$ 1 billion, but the atmosphere is one of optimism, of certainty of new sponsorships, of seduction of investors.

The festive atmosphere starts tomorrow, on the 111th anniversary.

Sylvinho and the direction know that Flamengo, Atlético Mineiro and Palmeiras have the strongest cast. That’s all. Of the other clubs, Corinthians does not fall short. The situation reversed intensely internally as well.

There is no longer the slightest fear of relegation.

And the goal is clear: the Libertadores 2022.

Starting in November, or sooner, if the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, allows, he will start making money from the public at his stadium, since the agreement for the payment of the stadium has been changed and a portion of the proceeds collected in the stands will remain with the club .

Quietly, even rivals recognize it.

Corinthians was reborn.

He changed his destiny, daring to let go of several average athletes.

And invest right, hard, in four big players.

With football to infect the team.