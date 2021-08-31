Willian terminates contract with Arsenal and is expected by Corinthians

Attacking midfielder Willian no longer has a contractual relationship with Arsenal and is free to sign with Corinthians until the end of 2023. The player managed today (30) his termination with the Gunners and is now preparing to return to Brazil and be made official as the main reinforcement of the Parque São Jorge club this season. The announcement should take place on Wednesday (1), precisely on the 111th anniversary of Alvinegro.

The termination with Arsenal was what prevented the attacking midfielder’s return to Corinthians. However, as anticipated yesterday by the UOL Sport, the player’s representatives achieved the release of the Gunners. The fact was consummated this morning and, therefore, Willian has no more impediments to being hired by Alvinegro.

In the last few hours, Lyon tried to cross the negotiation with a two-year contract offer, but did not advance in the conversation due to Willian’s agreement with Corinthians. According to French media, Olympique de Marseille, a club coached by Argentine Jorge Sampaoli, also recently made an onslaught.

The Corinthians board awaits William with great anticipation. After closing the signings of Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Roger Guedes, President Duilio Monteiro Alves ends the cycle of negotiations with the arrival of the attacking midfielder. In addition to the names mentioned, Alvinegro also closed with lateral João Pedro and goalkeeper Carlos Miguel.