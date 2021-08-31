Willian’s record at Corinthians

After 14 years, Willian is back at Corinthians. After terminating with Arsenal, from England, on Monday, the player is expected in Brazil on Wednesday to sign with Timão until the end of 2023. quick passage through Parque São Jorge, but already showing a lot of talent.

Willian made his debut for Corinthians in December 2005, in a friendly against the Brazilian Championship team. The midfielder, however, was not part of the team that won the national competition. Earlier that year, the young promise had participated in the title of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, entering some matches.

In 2006, Willian was appointed to the first team at Timão. In his first season among the professionals, there were only five official games played and no goals scored.

The midfielder’s rise would come the following year. In 2007, Willian received the Corinthians shirt 10 and took over the title of the team, even when he was 19 years old. Fast and skillful, he attracted the eyes of European clubs and was called “irreplaceable” by coach Paulo César Carpegiani.

With more time on the field, Willian managed to score his first goals for the club. In the 2-2 tie against Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, for the Brazilian Championship, the revelation of Alvinegra scored his only two goals for Timão.

After his good performances, Willian was traded to Shakhtar Donestk, from Ukraine, in August 2007. At the time, the sale was the most expensive for a player revealed by Corinthians: 19 million dollars (about R$ 38 million at the time ). In all, there were 41 matches, two goals and two assists in the first pass. Without the midfielder, Timão was relegated for the first time in its history at the end of the year.

In Europe, Willian is the Brazilian with the highest number of matches in the Premier League, the main national competition on the planet. There were 259 games, 38 goals and 38 assists.

Wearing the Chelsea shirt, he was the protagonist of a team that raised five cups: two in the Premier League, one in the Europa League, one in the FA Cup and one in the English League Cup. Before, playing for Shakhtar Donestk, he also won the Europa League, as well as 11 other national titles in Ukraine.

In addition to Shakhtar, Chelsea and Arsenal, the Brazilian also had a quick spell at Anzhi, from Russia, in 2011. For the Brazilian team, there are nine goals scored in 70 matches. He participated in the 2019 Copa America title and also played in two World Cups, in 2014 and 2018.