Windows 11 has release date confirmed by Microsoft

The time has finally arrived: Microsoft announced this Tuesday (31) that Windows 11 will be released on October 5th. As of that date, not only will new computers be able to be shipped by the new operating system, but the free upgrade for computers running Windows 10 will also be available.

All new features found in Windows 11 previews so far will be included in this first stable release, this includes new interface, updated native apps, reworked Microsoft Teams, widgets and much more.

The new Start Menu is one of the most awaited features of Windows 11 (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

The new Microsoft Store, Windows native app store, is part of the package and will finally allow the general public to see if the proposal of being a home for all programs will be fulfilled. Microsoft suggests Android apps and the Amazon Appstore won’t be available for now — members of the Windows Insider program will get the news first, based on future system previews.

Innovations for gamers will be present at the launch of Windows 11. The Xbox app, with the Xbox Game Pass catalogue, DirectX 12 Ultimate, DirectStorage and Auto HDR, is another new addition to the set. The accessibility-focused tools, anticipated by the company in June, will also embark on the October launch.

Migrating from Windows 10

For those looking to migrate from Windows 10 to Windows 11, the update will be rolled out gradually. According to MS, compatible computers that receive the build will issue an alert when the package is ready for download and installation. The company plans to release the update for all eligible PCs by mid-2022.

Currently, the only way to experience Windows 11 officially is from the Windows Insider program. There is no need to pay anything to become a member and the entire process takes no more than a few minutes.

Source: Microsoft