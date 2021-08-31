Windows 11: Microsoft confirms release for October 5th

Windows 11 will initially be released on October 5th of this year. The date was confirmed by Microsoft on Tuesday (31), which also reported other details of the update. On this date, Windows 10 users with eligible PCs will be able to download and install the new version. Likewise, Windows 11 will be available for purchase on new PCs.

According to Microsoft, the update will be divided into phases, a “learning from Windows 10”. Thus, the first ones to receive the Windows 11 update will be “the new qualifying devices”. “Over time,” the update will begin to be made available for other models, taking into account features such as “hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, device age” and more.

The company’s expectation is that “all qualifying devices will receive the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022.” On Windows 10 eligible PCs, Windows Update should alert the user when the new version is available.

Windows 11, with its new look, also promises performance improvements.

In the update utility itself, Windows started to inform whether or not a device is eligible for the update. Another way to check if Windows 11 is compatible with a computer is to use the PC Health Check app.

It is also worth noting that Windows 11, as early as the beginning of October, will not have all the features available. Among them is the compatibility with Android apps, which is not yet available in the trial version. To Insiders, however, the company thanked the feedback and community participation.

Installing Windows 11

Microsoft recently made available, for the first time, the Windows 11 ISO (disk image). It can be used to install the new operating system manually, without having to go through Windows Update. The alternative can even be explored by users with older PCs.

On the other hand, given the technical requirements, the company stated that such devices may be unsupported by updates after the upgrade. Among the requirements are the TPM security chip and at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.