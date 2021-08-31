Windows 11 will be released on October 5th; PCs will be able to upgrade for free | Technology

Microsoft announced this Tuesday (31) that Windows 11 will be released to users on October 5th.

From this date, Windows 10 users will be entitled to a free upgrade – which will be released gradually.

To install the novelty, the computer must meet some minimum requirements (see at the end of the article how to check if your PC is compatible).

New computers in stores should also start shipping with the latest version of the operating system.

The company had stated that the update would only start in 2022, but it anticipated the date.

Despite this, not all features announced will be available on October 5th – Android app compatibility, for example, will be for later.

How do I know if my PC is Windows 11 compatible?

Microsoft has released software that indicates the compatibility of the new system, referring to all minimum requirements.

Download the PC Health Check program ( PC Health Check ) on the Microsoft website; Open the tool and click on check now ; Next, the app will show you if your PC is compatible.

Those who don’t have a computer compatible with the novelty will continue to be able to use Windows 10. The company promised support, with security updates, until 2025.