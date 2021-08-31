With Abel’s approval, Maurício Galiotte decides not to renew his striker contract for next season

Palmeiras shortened their difference to the leader Atlético Mineiro by beating Athletico Paranaense by 2-1, last Saturday, in the middle of Allianz Parque. With goals from Luan and Rony, Alviverde reached 35 points and is in 2nd place in the national tournament.









Even with Rony’s goal, which had an assist from striker Deyverson, Palmeiras fans are extremely angry on social networks because president Maurício Galiotte and football director Anderson Barros didn’t bring a 9 shirt for the season’s final phase. In the opinion of the Palmeirense fanatics, the players who exercise this function are not prepared to be owners of Abel Ferreira’s team.

But anyone who thinks that the board will change its mind is wrong. Quite the opposite. With the speech of financial austerity, the directors want to sell athletes and release players who have not been working with the coaching staff. One example is striker Luan Silva. Borrowed by the victory, the professional has been going through a series of injuries since 2019 and has not been acting. The player’s last match was against Ferroviária, in Paulistão 2020.

Luan Silva should not continue at Palmeiras in 2022. Photo:



Bruno Ulivieri/AGIF



The striker has a contract with Alviverde until December 31st, and there is already a consensus between the board and the technical committee not to try to renew the loan or purchase the striker outright. The information is from Globoesporte.com’s reporting team

we paid for this bag for 4 years and now we’re going to release it for free, do you want to bet that he’ll go to a team and play 300 games without hurting us, score 20 goals on us and be sold for 100 million? — João Jr (@jjrpower64)

August 30, 2021





The attacker’s only game for Palmeiras was against Ferroviaria. However, in the same match, the attacker starts the match in the first half by hurting his thigh. For the sector, Abel already has Willian Bigode, Luiz Adriano and Deyverson.