With Beth Gomes, Brazil is one gold of the hundredth in Paralympics – 08/30/2021

Diamonds, silvers and routs marked Brazil’s participation in the seventh day of the Tokyo-2020 Paralympics. The gold medals of Elisabeth Gomes (with world record beaten twice) and Claudiney Batista came in athletics, where Brazil also won two silver medals with Vinícius Rodrigues and Alessandro Rodrigo, the same as Bruna Alexandre in table tennis. The routs were from 5-a-side football, where the team went to the semifinals, and from the women’s goalball team, which was guaranteed in the quarterfinals.

With two gold medals in the day, Brazil is just one of its hundredth in the history of the Paralympics. The results of the seventh day of competitions take the country back to sixth place in the overall medal table. There are 35 in total, being 12 gold, eight silver and 15 bronze. The Brazilians are tied in gold with the Ukrainians, who tie in silver (there are 27). And they surpass the Australians, who have 11 gold.

The goal of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee for Tokyo-2020 is to finish among the top-10, with the best place in the country being seventh in London-2012, with a total of 43 medals, with 21 golds, 14 silvers and eight bronzes.

Also this Monday (30), swimmer Daniel Dias participates in the qualifiers of his last race of his career, at 22:34. It will be the 50m freestyle of the S5 class (for the disabled), after being out of the 50m backstroke final with the podium closed by the Chinese. The Brazilian was reclassified for these Paralympic Games and should end his career as one of the biggest sports idols in the country. He has 27 Paralympic medals, with three bronzes in Tokyo-2020, in the 100m and 200m freestyle in the S5 class and in the 4x50m freestyle relay with up to 20 points.

At 56 years old, gold with world record

Claudiney Batista is two-time Paralympic champion in the F56 class of discus Image: Miriam Jeske/CPB

Elisabeth Rodrigues Gomes reached the gold medal in the release of the F53 class disc (athletes in wheelchairs with poliomyelitis sequelae, spinal cord injuries or amputations) with the world record of 17.62m in her last attempt (she had also beaten in the penultimate, with 17.33m) . They were almost two meters longer than Ukrainians Iana Lebedieva, silver with 15.48m, and Zoia Ovsii, bronze with 14.37m.

Beth cried a lot with the medal, in her first Paralympic Games achievement. Beth, who is 56 years old and suffers from multiple sclerosis, had been left out of the Rio-2016 Games because of functional reclassification

Confirming his favoritism, Claudiney Batista reached his second gold in the Paralympics, in the launch of the disc of the F56 class (athletes who compete in wheelchairs), with 45.25m. The 42-year-old Brazilian, who is a world record holder with 45.33m and also 2019 world champion, had the Rio-2016 gold and also a London-2012 silver. Before athletics, Claudiney was in weightlifting.

Vinicius Rodrigues won the silver in the 100m class T63 (athletes with lower limb deficiency with prosthesis) after being surpassed by 1 thousandth, by Russian Anton Prokhorov. The Brazilian started poorly and only came in second place with a run of recovery, to close 12s04, against 12s03, and ahead of the German Leon Schäfer, with 12s22.

The second silver of the day went to Alessandro Rodrigo, the “Gigante”, champion of the release of the record in Rio-2016. In Tokyo-2020, he was very excited with silver in the F11 shot put (for visually impaired athletes), with 13.89m in the last attempt (there were three shots over 13.80m), ahead of Italian Oney Tapia, bronze with 13.60m. The gold went to Iranian Mahdi Olad, who “left over”: he made four shots over 14.00m and won with 14.43m

Silver in table tennis in Class 10 (walking), Bruna Alexandre was thrilled, after losing to the Chinese-born Australian Qian Yang by 3 sets to 1, with partials of 11/1, 6/11, 11/7 and 9/11.

No less than 11-1 in goalball

The Brazilian 5-a-side football team is in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Paralympics after a 4-0 over Japan, which ensured the leadership of the group, after defeating China in their debut. Undefeated in Paralympic Games, the team seeks the fifth championship in Tokyo-2020. The dominance over the Japanese was total, with goals scored by Nonato, Paraná and Ricardinho (two). Brazil still faces France (already eliminated) this Monday (30), at 23:30 Brasília.

In goalball, the Brazilian women’s team reached the quarter-finals with a devastating score: 11-1 over Egypt. There were eight from Jessica.

In seated volleyball, Brazil lost to Iran, which closed 3 sets to 0 for group B, with 25/19, 25/23 and 25/22. The Iranians have athlete Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, who closes the net with his 2.46m. The player is the third tallest person in the world, according to the Guinness Book, because of acromegaly – with rare growth hormone production.