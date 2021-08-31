With catimba and boos, Tsitsipas turns on Murray in his debut at the US Open – 08/30/2021

in front of a Andy Murray inspired and remembering his best days on the circuit, Stefanos Tsitsipas, current #3 in the world, needed all the resources to avoid a disappointing elimination in the first round of the US Open. The Greek asked for a medical break after losing the third set and took a long break in the bathroom before the decisive end, which left his rival furious. Tsitsipas was booed by the stoppages – including when he switched rackets in the fifth set – but left Arthur Ashe Stadium alive in the tournament: by 2/6, 7/6(7), 3/6, 6/3 and 6/4, advanced to the second round of the New York tournament.

Tsitsipas’ next opponent will be the French Adrian Mannarino, who won the duel with compatriot Pierre Hugues-Herbert this Monday by 3/6, 4/6, 6/4, 6/3 and 6/3.

How did it happen

Both for the youth of Tsitsipas and for the physical obstacles of Murray, who has not been achieving great results, the Greek entered the court as a favorite, but the first games showed that the duel would not be simple for the big boy. While the Brit played a loose and precise tennis, attacking with great crossed backhands, Tsitsipas accumulated mistakes that resulted in two quick breaks. In a short time, Andy opened 5/1 and wasted no time in closing 6/2.

The second set was more even, especially as Tsitsipas took better care of his serve games. The Greek even had two chances to break – as did Murray – but he didn’t convert. The decision came in the tie-break, and the former number 1 had set point serving at 6/5, but he threw a left into the net and lost his chance while complaining that his socks were soaked and therefore needed a new pair. tennis. Tsitsipas took advantage, turned the score around and won the game by 9/7.

Tactically, however, Murray still did many things well. With an aggressive backhand, he took the time the Greek needs to hit the left as he likes. When the rival backed off, Andy climbed into the net and used short volleys. That’s how the veteran broke Tsitsipas’ serve at the start of the third set. And that’s just what he needed to win the end. Murray saved four break points in the fifth game, opened 4/1 and didn’t give more chances until he made 6/3 and took the lead once more.

Medical time and bathroom break cool game

Upon losing the set, Tsitsipas asked for medical care and received foot treatment, but when the game resumed, the Greek continued running like never before. Murray, in turn, let his level drop, and the younger rival took advantage. After getting his first break in the game, Tsitsipas shot ahead and made 6/3 to force the fifth set.

The Greek again stopped the game between the partials by lingering in the bathroom before the fifth set. Murray complained, and Tsitsipas was booed as he returned to the court. While the Brit was irritated, the Greek once again opened the set with a break in service. The Greek’s maneuver bothered so much that in the sixth game, when he served at 0/30 and stopped to change racket, the American public intensely booed the number 3 in the world once again. Tsitsipas, however, did not mind. He saved the game and continued to keep the service until he closed the game.

.

Want to know more? Discover the Saque e Voleio crowdfunding program and become a supporter. With at least R$15 a month, supporters have access to exclusive content (newsletter, podcast and Saque e Voleio TV), lives restricted to supporters, as well as membership in a chat group on Telegram, participation in the Circuito dos Palpitões and unmissable promotions .

Follow the serve and volley in Twitter, on Facebook and Instagram.