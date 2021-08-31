With electricity bill on the rise, Minister of Mines and Energy will make a statement – 08/31/2021

With the expectation of maintaining the red flag in September and with the forecast of a further increase in the electricity bill, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, will make a statement on the national radio and TV channel this Tuesday night (31 ).

The minister’s speech will begin at 8:30 pm and last for just over five minutes. Despite going through one of the biggest water crises in history and with measures to try to save energy in practice, President Jair Bolsonaro practically banned the government from using the word “rationing”.

Bento, according to the column, should highlight the recent measures taken by the government to save energy and reiterate the appeal that people need to save electricity and water.

At the end of June, the minister also made a speech on national television to highlight the current scenario of water and energy crisis.

Last Wednesday, the government published a decree that established measures to reduce electricity consumption in public buildings, with the aim of saving 10% to 20% compared to volumes prior to the pandemic.

Now, the minister must highlight the work that has been done in the scope of the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management (CREG), which held meetings this week.

Bento Albuquerque should also address the decisions of the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE), which had an extraordinary meeting yesterday (30) to assess the conditions of energy supply to the National Interconnected System (SIN) and decided to activate more thermoelectric plants to avoid the risk of blackout.

The activation of thermoelectric plants also increases the cost of electricity for Brazilians.