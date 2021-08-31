With Gabigol as a star, Flamengo won seven names and dominates the selection of the 18th round of Bola de Prata

Scorer of three goals in Flamengo’s rout over Santos 4-0 in Vila Belmiro, the center forward Gabigol was the highest scorer of the 18th round in the ESPN Sportingbet Silver Ball Award 2021 with 7.51 points.

Gabi was better in a round for the second time in this championship – the other was in the 12th, when she also scored 3 goals in the rout over the Bahia for 5 to 0. With 6 goals in 6 games, Gabigol still does not have the minimum number of games (9) to enter the selection of the 2021 Silver Ball.

The ESPN Sportingbet Silver Ball Awards ceremony at the end of the year will be broadcast TO ALIVE for the ESPN on Star+ at the end of the year.

In this 18th round, the Flamengo dominated the selection of the round. In addition to Gabigol and coach Renato Gaúcho, other players who joined the team were left-back Filipe Luís, defensive midfielders Willian Arão and Thiago Maia, midfielder Andreas Pereira, who made his debut by scoring a goal, and forward Michael.

Other highlights of this 18th round were defenders João Victor (Corinthians) and Luan (palm trees), who entered the selection of the round for the first time in this championship.

The selection of the 18th round Silver Ball was like this: Keiller (Chapecoense), Patric (America-MG), Luan (Palmeiras), João Victor (Corinthians) and Filipe Luís (Flemish); Willian Arão (Flemish), Thiago Maia (Flemish), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) and Andreas Pereira (Flemish); Michael (Flemish) and Gabigol (Flemish). Technician: Renato Gaucho (Flemish)

The general selection of the championship had two changes after this 18th round. On the left flank, Filipe Luís regained the lead, leaving Guilherme Arana behind. Among the midfielders, Arrascaeta, who returned to having the minimum number of games, defeated the Palmeirense Raphael Veiga. Arrasca, by the way, again took the overall lead of the Golden Ball, leaving Hulk behind.

Another novelty is the Raul steering wheel, from Red Bull Bragantino, who entered the position of Éderson, from Fortaleza. With a ligament injury in his right knee, the Braga player, however, should no longer play in this Brasileirão. With 10 games played, Raul should leave the list of the best in the position already in the 21st round, when he will no longer have the minimum number of games.

The selection of the Silver Ball after the 18th round looked like this: Cleiton (RB Bragantino), Aderlan (RB Bragantino), Nathan Silva (Atlético-MG), Marcelo Benevenuto (strength) and Filipe Luís (Flemish); Edenilson (International), Raul (RB Bragantino), Nacho Fernández (Atlético-MG) and Arrascaeta (Flemish); Bruno Henrique (Flemish) and Hulk (Atlético-MG). Technician: Renato Gaucho (Flemish)

Since 2017, the award has a score made up of 40% of statistics (the DataESPN Algorithm) + 60% of journalists’ grades.

GOALKEEPER CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Cleiton RB Bragantino 16 5.44 2nd Felipe Alves strength 12 5.33 3rd Jailson palm trees 10 5.30 4th Walter Cuiabá 14 5.25 5th Everson Atlético-MG 18 5.22

DEFENDER CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Nathan Silva Atlético-MG 14 5.52 2nd Marcelo Benevenuto strength 17 5.45 3rd Leo Ortiz RB Bragantino 9 5.41 4th Gustavo Gómez palm trees 9 5.34 5th June Bahia 9 5.21

LEFT SIDE CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Filipe Luís Flamengo 16 5.43 2nd Guilherme Arana Atlético-MG 11 5.40 3rd Abner Vinicius Athletic-PR 11 5.16 4th Fabio Santos Corinthians 16 5.11 5th kingdom São Paulo 14 4.99

RIGHT SIDE CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Aderlan RB Bragantino 13 5.57 2nd Marian Atlético-MG 12 5.47 3rd Tinga strength 18 5.41 4th Matheus Flamengo 13 5.23 5th Marcos Rocha palm trees 12 5.19

WHEEL CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Edenilson International 17 5.56 2nd Raul RB Bragantino 12 5.33 3rd Ederson strength 17 5.29 4th William Aaron Flamengo 15 5.27 5th Diego Flamengo 12 5.26

SOCK CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Arrascaeta Flamengo 9 6.03 2nd Nacho Fernández Atlético-MG 11 5.63 3rd Gustavo Scarpa palm trees 17 5.62 4th Everton Ribeiro Flamengo 9 5.52 5th Raphael Veiga palm trees 17 5.42

ATTACKER CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Hulk Atlético-MG 17 5.72 2nd Bruno Henrique Flamengo 12 5.63 3rd Savarino Atlético-MG 10 5.52 4th Arthur RB Bragantino 17 5.43 5th Ytalo RB Bragantino 15 5.32

COACH CLUB GAMES SPOTS 1st Renato Gaucho Flamengo 7 6.86 2nd Cuca Atlético-MG 18 6.47 3rd Juan Pablo Vojvoda strength 18 6.47 4th Maurice Barbieri RB Bragantino 18 6.39 5th Abel Ferreira palm trees 18 6.19