With Gabigol as a star, Flamengo won seven names and dominates the selection of the 18th round of Bola de Prata

Scorer of three goals in Flamengo’s rout over Santos 4-0 in Vila Belmiro, the center forward Gabigol was the highest scorer of the 18th round in the ESPN Sportingbet Silver Ball Award 2021 with 7.51 points.
Gabi was better in a round for the second time in this championship – the other was in the 12th, when she also scored 3 goals in the rout over the Bahia for 5 to 0. With 6 goals in 6 games, Gabigol still does not have the minimum number of games (9) to enter the selection of the 2021 Silver Ball.
In this 18th round, the Flamengo dominated the selection of the round. In addition to Gabigol and coach Renato Gaúcho, other players who joined the team were left-back Filipe Luís, defensive midfielders Willian Arão and Thiago Maia, midfielder Andreas Pereira, who made his debut by scoring a goal, and forward Michael.
Other highlights of this 18th round were defenders João Victor (Corinthians) and Luan (palm trees), who entered the selection of the round for the first time in this championship.
The selection of the 18th round Silver Ball was like this: Keiller (Chapecoense), Patric (America-MG), Luan (Palmeiras), João Victor (Corinthians) and Filipe Luís (Flemish); Willian Arão (Flemish), Thiago Maia (Flemish), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) and Andreas Pereira (Flemish); Michael (Flemish) and Gabigol (Flemish). Technician: Renato Gaucho (Flemish)
The general selection of the championship had two changes after this 18th round. On the left flank, Filipe Luís regained the lead, leaving Guilherme Arana behind. Among the midfielders, Arrascaeta, who returned to having the minimum number of games, defeated the Palmeirense Raphael Veiga. Arrasca, by the way, again took the overall lead of the Golden Ball, leaving Hulk behind.
Another novelty is the Raul steering wheel, from Red Bull Bragantino, who entered the position of Éderson, from Fortaleza. With a ligament injury in his right knee, the Braga player, however, should no longer play in this Brasileirão. With 10 games played, Raul should leave the list of the best in the position already in the 21st round, when he will no longer have the minimum number of games.
The selection of the Silver Ball after the 18th round looked like this: Cleiton (RB Bragantino), Aderlan (RB Bragantino), Nathan Silva (Atlético-MG), Marcelo Benevenuto (strength) and Filipe Luís (Flemish); Edenilson (International), Raul (RB Bragantino), Nacho Fernández (Atlético-MG) and Arrascaeta (Flemish); Bruno Henrique (Flemish) and Hulk (Atlético-MG). Technician: Renato Gaucho (Flemish)
Since 2017, the award has a score made up of 40% of statistics (the DataESPN Algorithm) + 60% of journalists’ grades.