With no ticket sales, Brazil x Argentina in São Paulo will have only 1,500 guests | Brazilian Team

CBF informed this Monday afternoon that, contrary to what was planned, there will be no ticket sales for the match between Brazil and Argentina, on Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. The duel is valid for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Only 1,500 guests will attend the classic at the venue.

The Government of São Paulo authorized the presence of up to 12 thousand people in this game, treating the duel as a test event for the release of the public in the stadiums in the region.

According to CBF, the decision not to sell tickets was taken “due to the lack of time for the development of an integrated system that allows effective purchase control, verification of tests, proof of vaccines and public access to the stadium with safety.”

See too:

+ Check out an exclusive interview with Bruno Guimarães, quoted to be the first team member

+ Arana values ​​the Olympics and moment at Atlético-MG to return to the National Team: “Tite is watching”

1 of 1 Only 1,500 guests will be able to watch Brazil vs. Argentina at Neo Química Arena — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Only 1,500 guests will be able to watch Brazil x Argentina at the Neo Química Arena — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

In an official note, the organization also informed that it is in contact with the São Paulo Federation and other authorities “in order to improve the integration between the systems in a viable period, fulfilling the requirements for the successful realization of the model-event.”

Last week, the Department of Sports of São Paulo reported that the timely release for this game occurs due to the fall in the occupation of ICU beds to less than 40%, in addition to the advance of vaccination.

+ CLICK HERE and see more news from the Selection

The clash against Argentina will be the second in a sequence of three commitments by the Brazilian team for the qualifiers in September. Before, Tite’s team takes on Chile, in Santiago, on the 2nd, and then, on the 9th, they face Peru, at Arena Pernambuco. TV Globo and SporTV broadcast all the games live, and the ge follow in real time.