With Novo quoted in Cemig’s CPI, Zema asks for an investigation into the lack of energy – Policy

Amidst the suspicions of state deputies about an alleged attempt by the Novo party to interfere in the management of the Companhia Energtica de Minas Gerais (Cemig), the target of a Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) in the Legislative Assembly, Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) “suggested ” another investigative committee. This Monday (8/30), he stated that the lack of energy in the state is a situation that, in fact, deserves to be investigated. a CPI should have been installed maybe six or eight years ago. What I see most, in Minas Gerais, are companies moved to generators because they do not have energy,” he said, after an event with mayors, at Palcio das Artes, in Belo Horizonte.

Zema once again assured that the company’s data are open to any examination that lawmakers deem necessary, but, once again, he complained about the company’s past investments in other states, such as Bahia and Rio de Janeiro.

“If there was any irregularity, it should be investigated and the person responsible has to give clarification or (be) punished according to the law”, he asked.

CPI’s sub-rapporteur says that Novo’s role at Cemig is clear

According to the vice president and sub-rapporteur of the CPI, Professor Cleiton (PSB), Novo’s role at Cemig is evident. “With each passing day, it becomes clearer that they are using Cemig to do business, benefiting active members of the party, both in MG, but mainly in SP,” he said to State of Minas, in an interview published on Monday.

At issue is the fact that Cemig has hired a company with links to the Novo party, Exec, to promote the selection process that culminated, at the beginning of 2020, in the choice of Reynaldo Passanezi as president of the state-owned company. Exec helped, for example, to recruit Zema government secretaries.

As pointed out by the CPI, the first proposal sent by Exec Cemig, when the energy company was looking for companies to conduct the selection process for a new president, was sent to a director of Novo with no connection with the state company.

Romeu Zema has constantly defended that state deputies investigate possible irregularities in previous Cemig administrations.

Government has already been the target of another CPI

In the first half of this year, the Assembly conducted a CPI to investigate the application of anti-COVID vaccines in administrative servers of the State Department of Health (SES). The report calls for the indictment, for embezzlement and administrative improbity, of the former head of the ministry, Carlos Eduardo Amaral.