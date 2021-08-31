With the presence of famous people, Dolce & Gabanna presents Haute Fashion Show in Venice

Dolce & Gabbana celebrates the post-pandemic world by exalting Italian sensuality in a face-to-face parade with special guests

Last Sunday, 29, Venice became the stage for the presentation of the Alta Moda collection of Dolce & Gabbana. As usual, the event brought a selection of stunning looks with the presence of internationally famous celebrities.

After almost two years of the covid-19 pandemic, which devastated Italy, the brand originating from the country opted for the paradisiacal view of the coast to accommodate the on-site parade, which had around 400 guests.

Among the big names, it is worth mentioning the illustrious presence of Ciara (35), doja cat (25), Megan Thee Stallion (26), Heidi Klum (48), Luis Fonsi (43) Jennifer Hudson (39), Jennifer Lopez (52) and, representing the Kardashian family, Kris Jenner (65) and Kourtney Kardashian (42), all dressed in signed D&G outfits.

Part of the pieces were designed as a tribute to Italian artistic molds, with references to the mosaics that decorate the interior of cathedrals in the country as a way of stylizing the dresses.

Celebrating a new post-pandemic world, the brand also abused volume, movement and gold to exalt Italian sensuality and the strong faith that drives them. In addition to the collection, the date also marked the debut of the brand’s furniture and decoration line.

Check out the celebrities invited to the Dolce & Gabbana High Fashion Show:

Ciara

doja cat

Jennifer Lopez

Megan Thee Stallion

Jennifer Hudson

Luis Fonsi

Heidi Klum

Kourtney Kardashian

Kris Jenner

Photos: Disclosure/Dolce & Gabbana





Last accessed: 31 Aug 2021 – 03:12:44 (398662).