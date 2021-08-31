With transfer ban, Cruzeiro ‘forgets’ the South American market after 7 years

Mena, Pisano, Moreno and Arrascaeta were some of the foreigners who arrived at Cruzeiro between 2014 and 2020 (Photo: Montage with photos from Archive/EM) trying to recover in the Series B of the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro closed the last transfer window of 2021, this Monday, with a record of a rare event. Since 2013, the club has not finished a season without signing at least one South American player. Between 2014 and 2020, there were 22 athletes from other nationalities – an average of three per year (see all in the gallery after the text).

This season, Cruzeiro was reinforced with 19 athletes. They were the laterals Norberto, Jean Victor, Klebinho and Alan Ruschel; defenders Rhodolfo, Joseph, Eduardo Brock and Leo Santos; the steering wheels Matheus Neris, Matheus Barbosa and Flvio; midfielders Rmulo and Marcinho, as well as strikers Felipe Augusto, Bruno Jos, Guilherme Bissoli, Kek, Dudu and Wellington Nem.

Klebinho (contract termination), Alan Ruschel (on loan to America), Matheus Barbosa (today at Atltico-GO) and forward Guilherme Bissoli (returned to Athletico-PR) are no longer at the Celeste club.

Reinforcements contracted by Cruzeiro in 2021 There is no description for this image or gallery In April, Fox did try to hire a South American. The celestial club even announced Yeison Guzmn, then midfielder of Envigado, from Colombia, but the player did not fulfill a pre-agreement and ended up moving, months later, to Atltico Nacional-COL.

Another South American who was in the crosshairs of cruise this season it was the Argentine Lucas Romero. The celestial club even started negotiations to repatriate the defensive midfielder, but negotiations with Independiente-ARG also failed.

Today, due to two debts that add up to R$ 13 million, Cruzeiro is prevented from registering new reinforcements. The celestial club did not pay for the purchases of the striker’s economic rights streaks (R$ 6 million to Mazatln, former Monarchs Morlia, from Mexico) and midfielder Arrascaeta (R$ 7 million to the Defender, from Uruguay). The two doubts were contracted in 2015, during the management of Gilvan de Pinho Tavares.

In 2013, despite the volume of reinforcements that reached Toca – 19 in total – none of them were South American. That season, Fox raised the Brazilian Championship trophy with decisive participations of Everton Ribeiro and Ricardo Goulart, both hired in the same year.

Remember, in the gallery below, the South American reinforcements of Cruzeiro since 2014: