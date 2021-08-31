without release, Thiago Silva posted a photo of his hands tied, and Richarlison pinned Everton

Thiago Silva and Richarlison, parts of Brazilian Team that were not released by Chelsea and Everton, respectively, for the commitments by the qualifiers gives world Cup from Qatar, in 2022, went to social media to protest before the first training session by Tite’s team.

Chelsea defender posted a ‘story’ on Instagram with a photo of hands tied and the caption ‘do you need to say anything else?’, alluding to the veto of clubs and of the own Premier League for the summoning of athletes to countries that are on the ‘red list’ of infections for COVID-19.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

On the other hand, center forward Richarlison also used Instagram and posted a commemoration photo with the national team’s shirt, marking the official Everton page, also in protest format against the ban on going to the national team.

This afternoon, the Brazilian team performs its first activity at the Corinthians CT, in São Paulo. Over the next few days, the team will face Chile, away from home, on September 2nd, Argentina on the 5th and Peru, on the 9th, both commitments in Brazil.

play 0:21 Four-time world champion, Cláudio Taffarel welcomed the Atlético-MG goalkeeper

Unlike the Brazilian team, Argentina, through the AFA, got a release from the Premier League and clubs in England to use four athletes in the team’s next commitments in the qualifiers.