Woman reads note about lottery not collected and discovers to be a millionaire

A woman from Bargo, in the Australian state of New South Wales, discovered on Monday (30) having won 4.8 million Australian dollars (about R$ 17 million) in the lottery after reading a news about a draw whose winner had not introduced himself.

“I had absolutely no idea. I had seen on Bargo Community’s Facebook page on Facebook that someone had won, but they couldn’t find the winner,” the woman, whose identity was preserved, told the lottery website.

With the sequence of numbers “8, 35, 5, 4, 13, 10 and 3”, the lucky one ran to the lottery to check if her ticket was the winner.

I don’t really remember what happened next. My mind went blank with shock. My legs shook; I had to hold back.”

She says she already has plans for the million-dollar amount she will receive in monthly installments of 20,000 Australian dollars (about R$80,000) over the next 20 years.

“The first thing I’m going to do is retire. I’ve been working at a very stressful company for decades and I think this cycle is ending”, joked the woman, relieved.

“I also intend to travel on first-class flights and have a luxury vacation, in addition to donating a portion to charities,” concluded the lucky woman.