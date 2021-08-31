Women’s football | Follow the results of the semifinals of the Women’s Brasileirão

At Semifinals of the Women’s Brasileirão are already underway, it’s the Corinthians managed to open up an advantage in the first leg, against Ferroviária, by winning 3-1, this Sunday (29), in Araraquara.

After passing through saints, with a 2-2 draw in the round of the quarterfinals of the Brazilian female, a railway faced Corinthians, in one of the keys to the semifinals, and the score was 3-1 for Alvinegro, who advanced to the stage after passing the car in the Avaí/Kindermann with a 6 to 0 rout.

In group 2 of the semifinals of the Brasileirão Women are Internacional and Palmeiras, who will duel this Monday (30), in Beira-Rio, at 20:00. Check out the dates and times for the semifinals below:

ONE-WAY DUELS

1 X 3 Corinthians Railroad, on Sunday, August 29, at 8:00 pm, in Araraquara

Internacional x Palmeiras, on Monday 30/08, at 8:00 pm, in Beira-Rio

DUELS BACK

Palmeiras X Internacional, on Sunday, September 05, at 11:00 am, at Arena Allianz Parque

Corinthians X Ferroviária, on Sunday, September 5, at 8:00 pm, at Arena Barueri