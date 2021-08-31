Xiaomi 12 can be launched with three 50 MP rear cameras, rumor says

Scheduled for release only in 2022, the Xiaomi 12 line has become the main target of rumors and leaks. Today (30), the well-known Digital Chat Station revealed that the Standard and Pro models can come out of the box with three 50 MP rear cameras.
It’s not really news to anyone that Xiaomi wants to expand the use of sensors with a resolution of 50 MP, and even intermediate models should receive the novelty in 2022. Therefore, equipping the Xiaomi 12 line – the devices abandon the Mi name – with three 50 MP lenses it shouldn’t be quite new.
DCS advises that, in addition to the 50 MP main lens, the set must still deliver wide-angle and telephoto lenses. The most important point is that the latter will be able to deliver 5x optical zoom.
Now, anyone waiting to use Samsung’s 200 MP sensor should be happy to hear that it will be present on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, as it will be the most advanced smartphone in the family.
DCS claims that the three smartphone design is still “open” and could be modified over the next few months. So there are chances that some specs will change by the release date.
Remember that the Xiaomi 12 line should come out of the box with LTPO AMOLED screen with variable refresh rate up to 120 Hz, Snapdragon 898 processor and LPDDR5X RAM. Smartphones can also have a battery of around 5,000 mAh, and there is also an ultra-fast charging of 120W.