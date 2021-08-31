Xiaomi 12 can be launched with three 50 MP rear cameras, rumor says

Scheduled for release only in 2022, the Xiaomi 12 line has become the main target of rumors and leaks. Today (30), the well-known Digital Chat Station revealed that the Standard and Pro models can come out of the box with three 50 MP rear cameras.

It’s not really news to anyone that Xiaomi wants to expand the use of sensors with a resolution of 50 MP, and even intermediate models should receive the novelty in 2022. Therefore, equipping the Xiaomi 12 line – the devices abandon the Mi name – with three 50 MP lenses it shouldn’t be quite new.

DCS advises that, in addition to the 50 MP main lens, the set must still deliver wide-angle and telephoto lenses. The most important point is that the latter will be able to deliver 5x optical zoom.