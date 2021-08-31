Yeltsin breaks world record and wins the 100th Paralympic gold in Brazil – Sports

the brazilian Yeltsin Jacques dominated the 1,500m of the T11 (blind) class, broke the world record and won the hundredth gold medal in the country’s history in Paralympic Games. In Tokyo, he closed the race with a time of 3min57s60. The best mark so far was from Kenyan Samwel Kimani, achieved at the London-2012 Games with a time of 3min58s37.

The silver medal went to the Japanese Shinya Wada, far behind the Brazilian, with a time of 4min05s27. The bronze went to Fedor Rudarov of the Russian Paralympic Committee (4min05s55). Yeltsin won his second gold medal in Tokyo. He had already won the 5,000m T11.

“This morning, Bira (guide) said this (which could be the hundredth gold medal in history). This gave extra motivation. He wanted this achievement for two reasons. To raise Brazil in the medals table and build this history . I have to thank my wife for putting up with us, my family for always being supportive. I just have to say thank you,” celebrated Yeltsin.

After winning two gold medals this Monday, with Claudiney Batista and Elizabeth Gomes, and achieving 99 gold honors, the expectation is that the hundredth would be reached in this seventh day of competition. She narrowly missed out on the 100m sprint category T63 (leg injuries) with Vinícius Rodrigues. He took the silver after finishing the race with a time of 12.05, one hundredth behind Russian Anton Prokhorov, who ran 12.04, and took the gold.

the first medal

It took 16 years and four editions of the Paralympics for the country to win its first Paralympic gold since the Brazilian debut in the games, in 1972, in Heidelberg, Germany. The first time that Brazil climbed the highest place on the podium was in 1984, in the Games played in New York, in the United States, and in Stoke Mendeville, in England.

As there is no record of the times for the tests, the Brazilian Paralympic Committee informed that it is not possible to say who the Brazilian owner of the first gold medal is. There were seven gold medals won by five athletes on the occasion: Márcia Malsar (200m sprint), Amintas Piedade (shot put and javelin), Luiz Cláudio Pereira (putt shot and javelin throw), Miracema Ferraz (shot put) and Maria Jussara Mattos (4x50m medley).

Márcia Malsar was chosen to carry the Olympic torch at the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, in 2016. Due to the heavy rain that fell during the ceremony, she slipped while walking with the torch. Immediately she rose to her feet and continued her journey, drawing applause from the audience. The moment was seen as a symbol of overcoming difficulties.

biggest medalists

The New York/Stoke Mandeville Games also inaugurated, with Luiz Claudio Pereira, a category of athletes that helped Brazil reach this historic milestone faster: the multimedalists.

With two golds in the 1984 games, Pereira would win four more in his career. Still in athletics, stand out Odair Santos, who won five gold in four games, between 2004 and 2016; Terezinha Guilhermina, three diamonds; and Ádria Santos, legendary sprinter who was Paralympic champion four times in six participations.

The athlete who won the most gold medals in Brazil was Daniel Dias, who won 14 in all. The Brazilian, who is also the biggest Paralympic medalist in the country, with 27, is followed by André Brasil (7 gold) and Clodoaldo Silva (6 gold). In judo, Antônio Tenório also won four golden medals in his career, and the Soccer 5 category contributed to this sum by climbing the highest place on the podium four times.