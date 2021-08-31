Yeltsin Jacques wins Brazil’s 100th Paralympic gold with a historic victory 🥇 | paralympics

1 of 2 Antônio Carlos Santos and Yeltsin Jacques beside the scoreboard showing the new world record of the 1,500m T11, which secured Brazil’s 100th gold medal in the Paralympics — Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

