Yeltsin Jacques wins Brazil’s 100th Paralympic gold with a historic victory 🥇 | paralympics

Tokyo Olympic Stadium was the scene of a moment to enter the history of Brazilian sport. This Monday night (30/8), Tuesday morning in Japan, Yeltsin Jacques won the hundredth gold medal in Brazil in the Paralympics by winning the 1500m T11, a class for blind athletes, with the right to a world record. The athlete, accompanied by guide Antônio Carlos dos Santos, known as Bira, led from end to end and finished the race with an incredible time of 3min57s60, far ahead of the second place. The brand, which enshrines the evolution and talent of Brazilian Paralympic athletes, was Yeltsin’s second gold medal at the Tokyo Games, as he also climbed to the highest place in the 5,000m T11. Brazilian athletics has already won 13 medals in the 2020 Paralympics: six golds, three silvers and four bronzes.
– This morning, Bira told me this, and he gave me motivation: “Oh, we have a chance to make history once again, the hundredth gold of Brazil in the history of the Paralympics”. I said: “It’s for two things. First, to raise Brazil in the medals table; and second, it’s to build this history” – said Yeltsin after the race, in an interview with SporTV.
Brazil has already arrived in Japan with great expectations regarding this brand. With 87 golds counted until the start of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, the hundredth did not seem like a distant dream, as in each of the four immediately preceding Paralympics more than 13 golds were won: 14 in Athens 2004, 16 in Beijing 2008, 21 in London 2012 and 14 at Rio 2013. Of the hundred Brazilian gold medals, therefore, 78 were concentrated in the last five editions, including the 13 in Tokyo 2020. And this collection can still increase a bit until August 5th, when the Paralympics conclude .
From the first to the hundredth gold, both in athletics, there was a huge evolution in the country’s Paralympic sport. Brazil began participating in the Games in its fourth edition, in Heidelberg, in 1972. But it only debuted in the highest place on the podium in 1984, with Marcia Malsar’s victory in the 200m C6 sprint. And of the hundred gold, 83 are divided between two sports: 47 in athletics and 36 in swimming. It was even in the pools that the athlete who made the Brazilian anthem be played the most was consecrated, Daniel Dias, 14 times Paralympic champion.
