You can fly over Hurricane Ida in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Simulator’s real-time weather feature for nearly impossible real-life experiences

When the Microsoft Flight Simulator was announced it proved to be a full plate for aviation enthusiasts, among the various features present in the simulation, one of the most outstanding is the ‘real time weather‘. With this technology, the pilot not only you can go anywhere in the world and experience the climate as it is at that moment in the place, but it also allows you to do things like what some players are doing right now and entering Hurricane Ida.

This isn’t the first time users have used the game to explore in a storm, in the past year many people have enjoyed it. Hurricane Laura to venture into it. Now taking advantage of the feature that allows the game to continuously update itself, players are also going for the new category 4 hurricane that is on dry land off the coast of the US Gulf.

Several posts are being made on social networks showing images of the storm in real time on Flight Simulator, being possible thanks to the simulator of the Microsoft get a sense of the size of the storm in real life. In these publications you can see great columns of heavy and fearful clouds, making this event something players can’t afford to miss.



– Continues after advertising –

The functioning of the real-time weather feature is possible because of data from some meteorological agencies that work together with the Asobo Studio, which is automatically translated to the game world. Thanks to that, the Microsoft Flight Simulator manages to have the option of real-time weather from all over the world.

Along with this feature, the simulator also has information from the Bing Maps, based on this creating the earth map with 3D detail and realistic graphics. Because of that it’s possible to travel almost all over the world in a very real way, well exploring the geography and real climate of the place being visited.

Just for comparison, we can see in the video below a real footage of a researcher plane entering the eye of Hurricane Ida:







Flight Simulator 2020 on ANOTHER LEVEL

We play with VR and spot the Microsoft simulator



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: TmarTn, AdamCarter, GameRant