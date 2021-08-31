You: Season 3 of You Gets Premiere Date and Creepy Teaser on Netflix; watch | Penn Badgley

The 3rd season of the series you, gives Netflix, won a chilling teaser this Monday morning (30). The streaming service also took the opportunity to publicize the release date in You, marked for October 15, 2021. In the images, it was not possible to see the face of Penn Badgley, protagonist of the attraction, but the details drew attention.

In the video, Joe (Penn Badgley) bakes a cake in honor of his son after Love (Victoria Pedretti) reveal her pregnancy at the end of the show’s second season. The baby’s sex and name are also discovered: it is a boy, who must be named Henry.









“People these days choose the names of their children, wanting to cause it. And despite your mother’s past and your grandmother’s determination to refer to you as Forty’s reincarnation, with me does not glue. We weren’t expecting a boy, and the idea of ​​a miniature of me might be exciting, but it seemed challenging. Let’s say I expect you to do what I say, not what I do. But for you, I can change. I will be an example for you. A man you will be proud to call a father,” narrates Joe, You’s main character.

The stalker continues with the locution and then reflects on a name that is strong, classic and literary. In this context, the killer calls the little one Henry and questions who the baby should become in the future.

“But what to call you? A strong name, but not intimidating. Classic but not basic. Literary, of course, because you’ll grow up in a house full of books. Henry. Choosing your name is the first in a multitude of decisions.” completes the protagonist.

Remember that, in season 2, Joe found out that his girlfriend is similar to him. The book seller even learned that Love was responsible for the death of Delilah Alves (Carmela Zumbado).