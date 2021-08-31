‘You still haven’t won anything’

From Sunday to Monday, the Torcida Independente, one of the main groups organized by the São Paulo, released images of Daniel Alves and Liziero present at a club in the south of the capital.

The presence of the players at the site was not confirmed, as was the day the images were taken. São Paulo and the players have not yet spoken about the case.

Idol of the club, Cicinho criticized the right-back again and also gave advice to the midfielder formed in the club’s youth category, citing a saying he was told at the beginning of his career.

“I am a fan of Daniel Alves. Everything he planned, to end his career playing for São Paulo, is throwing away. Because it’s not the role of a guy who is the captain of the team,” he said during the SBT Arena.

“And I’m going to tell Liziero what they said to me at the beginning: owl that accompanies a bat, wake up upside down. You haven’t won anything yet, keep following Daniel Alves. I didn’t go to clubs, it was at my house”, he added.

The fact would have happened hours after the Tricolor’s 1-1 draw with the Youth, away from home, for the 18th round of the Brazilian championship.

The shirt 10 was left out of the match at Alfredo Jaconi after being released by the board for a break. Already the steering wheel was suspended and also did not travel with the squad for the match in Rio Grande do Sul.