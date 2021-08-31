“You’re listening to us,” says the father of a woman who was run over after sedation withdrawal

posted on 08/30/2021 1:51 PM



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

Public servant Tatiana Thelecildes Fernandes Machado, 40, was deliberately run over by lawyer Paulo Ricardo Moraes Milhomem, 37, last Wednesday (8/25), had her sedation removed by doctors at a private hospital this Sunday (8/29) . The head drain was removed on Saturday (28/8).

Admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the woman remains intubated, but shows some slight movements during the recovery of her health condition, as explained by her father, Luiz Sérgio Machado, 65-year-old retired.

“The drain on her head was removed, yes, but she is still intubated. From then on, she starts to have an exit reaction from this process. She is still sleeping, but she has small reactions of moving her arm and head a little. And she hasn’t opened her eyes yet. We can see that she is listening to us in some way,” she says.

According to the report, a neurologist informed the family that Tatiana’s evolution “is going well, as expected”. The doctor explains that as the server was under very high sedation, Propofol and Fentanyl (two anesthetizing analgesics), the patient’s recovery will take time, but she is “metabolizing well”.

driver arrested

On Friday (8/27), the Federal District Court denied the request for habeas corpus in favor of Paulo Ricardo Milhomem, who ran over Tatiana Machado Matsunaga, at QI 19, in Lago Sul. The decision was made by judge Roberval Casemiro Belinati , of the 2nd Criminal Panel, which considered the decision to keep the accused in preventive detention as legitimate.

The defendant’s lawyers, Afonso Neto and Leonardo de Carvalho, filed a request for habeas corpus for Paulo Ricardo to respond to the case in freedom. In justification, the defense alleged that the client voluntarily sought the police authority to explain the facts, that he is a first offender and that he has a good record, in addition to physical residence.

Paulo Milhomem is being held in pre-trial detention in the 19th Battalion of the Military Police — known as Papudinha and located in the Papuda Penitentiary Complex. He was arrested after reporting to the 10th Police Station (Lago Sul), shortly after being run over. Paul can answer for the crime of attempted aggravated murder for a futile reason. The penalty ranges from 12 to 30 years in prison.