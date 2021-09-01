10 tech news to get you started for the day (09/01)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology so you can know everything that happened last Tuesday (31). To check each news in full, just click on the links below.

1. Apple Pay is now available on Nubank; see how to use. Users using iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac may use Nubank credit or debit cards to make payments.

2. Windows 11: Microsoft confirms release for October 5th. Update will start in October, but Microsoft expects Windows 11 to be available ‘for everyone’ by 2022.

3. Star+: new Disney streaming debuts today (31) in Brazil; know everything! The subscription will give you access to content ranging from full seasons of The Simpsons, This Is Us and The Walking Dead, to blockbusters like Deadpool, local productions and everything on ESPN.

4. PSN is going through instability and is off the air this Tuesday (31). Issue is affecting Account management, games, PlayStation Store and more.

5. AliExpress starts tracking orders from Brazilian sellers. AliExpress partnership with Intelipost ensures tracking of orders from Brazilian platform sellers.

6. Telegram surpasses the 1 billion downloads mark. The messaging service is only the 15th app to surpass the expressive number worldwide.

7. iPhone 13 without charger port: rumor intrigues users. Rumors that the iPhone 13 is wireless-only charging surfaced in 2019, but have not yet been confirmed by Apple.

8. Disclosing WhatsApp print may generate compensation, according to STJ. In a new decision, the court ruled that sharing WhatsApp conversations without consent is a violation of privacy.

9. Outbreak of ‘black urine disease’ affects the state of Amazonas. At least 40 cases and one death due to Haff disease were registered in the last 10 days in Amazonas.

10. How often should you take a dog for a walk? Know what is the recommended amount of times for your dog to be able to spend all the energy accumulated during the day.